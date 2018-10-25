Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Multi-Level Float to Debut at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are rising out of the shadows this Thanksgiving, and taking center stage in the holiday’s most popular televised tradition.

On Thursday, Nickelodeon announced that its new series, Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, would be getting a massive float in the 92nd Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The multi-storied structure is going to show off the Turtles’ underground lair, bringing their world to the streets of New York City for all to see.

“Adding incredible excitement to the Macy’s Parade since 2012, we are thrilled to once again partner with Nickelodeon for an all-new, totally reimagined Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Float,” said Jordan Dabby, vice-president partnership marketing for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. “Helping to keep the Parade and New York safe from the evil Foot Clan, the Turtles are sure to captivate millions of spectators live on the street and on television as they ride through Manhattan on board this exciting stage.”

Along with the announcement, Nickelodeon also unveiled the concept art for the TMNT float, which you can find below.

“Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, the highly-anticipated next chapter in the iconic Turtles anthology, has resonated with fans both old and new,” said Charlotte Castillo, Senior Vice President, Global Franchise Planning, Nickelodeon Group. “As families gather for the annual tradition of watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, this spectacular float will take viewers on an epic joy ride and immerse them in the action-packed adventure of the brand-new series.”

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles float will join Nickelodeon’s three returning attractions, which are based on SpongeBob SquarePants, PAW Patrol, and Shimmer and Shine.

Are you looking forward to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade this year? Which of Nickelodeon’s floats are you most excited to see? Let us know by dropping a line in the comments below.