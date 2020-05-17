Barack Obama Mentioned Tiger King in His Graduation 2020 Speech and People Are Freaking Out
With most schools across the country shut down as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the team at CNN pulled together a virtual graduation ceremony for this year's seniors. The network used recorded commencement addresses from a whole host of celebrities, including NBA legend (and Space Jam 2 star) LeBron James and President Barack Obama. In the midst of his speech, Obama made sure to poke a bit of fun at Tiger King and its viral clout it achieved earlier this year.
As you might imagine, the internet was quick to run with Obama's comments, turning both Obama and the show itself into a major trend. After becoming one of the most popular series to ever hit Netflix, it's only understandable Obama is aware of the hijinks that ensued between those involved with the show. In fact, it's so popular, Netflix is reportedly gearing up to release another episode of the docuseries.
Keep scrolling to see what the internet is saying:
Just Like Us
#ObamaCommencement2020 was so uplifting! Also Obama proved he’s just like us when he mentioned watching Tiger King! 😂 pic.twitter.com/2sjRnc4laM— Angelica Leigh, Ph.D. (@AngelicaLeighOB) May 17, 2020
I Understood That!
How awesome was #Obama ‘s #TigerKing reference!— Manager Dan (@THEManagerDan) May 17, 2020
Just Picture It
I LOVE RELATABLE OBAMA. JUST PICTURE HIM AND MICHELLE WATCHING TIGER KING. JUST PICTURE IT!!!— chiggins (@chigginsss) May 17, 2020
Gave Me Everything
President obama knows what’s happening. The mentioning of tiger king gave me everything I needed #GraduateTogether— 🇨🇩LadyJM 🇺🇸 (@QueenJmapassa) May 17, 2020
Jokes on Jokes
Ok, now I’m picturing @BarackObama and @MichelleObama watching Tiger King and can’t stop laughing. 🐅 #GraduateTogether #Graduation2020 pic.twitter.com/Z9BGHW0OtS— Kate Branson (@KTBG10) May 17, 2020
Obama Knows
#GraduateTogether President Obama knows most of us would not have been watching #TigerKing had we not been #stayinghome. Actually, it was better than I anticipated. 😂— Sam Wilson - Staying TF Home (@FalconYourHero) May 17, 2020
Asking the Important Questions
@BarackObama now that you told us you watched tiger king, do you think carol baskins killed her husband? wacked him?— عمر / omar (@omaryuck) May 17, 2020
We Dig It
Obama referencing Tiger King 🐯🎓 #GraduateTogether pic.twitter.com/n2RsnQJ7Iv— erin (@_erinlashway) May 17, 2020
Everything to Me
Obama referencing Tiger King was everything to me
I’m confident he thinks Carole Baskin is guilty #GraduateTogether— Jeff Dwoskin Says Stay HOME (@bigmacher) May 17, 2020
Tears
@BarackObama just dropped #TigerKing in his #GraduateTogether speech! 🤣😂🤣😂🤦🏻♂️— HappyPete! (@Angry_Pete_) May 17, 2020
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness is now streaming on Netflix.
