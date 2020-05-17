Barack Obama Mentioned Tiger King in His Graduation 2020 Speech and People Are Freaking Out

With most schools across the country shut down as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the team at CNN pulled together a virtual graduation ceremony for this year's seniors. The network used recorded commencement addresses from a whole host of celebrities, including NBA legend (and Space Jam 2 star) LeBron James and President Barack Obama. In the midst of his speech, Obama made sure to poke a bit of fun at Tiger King and its viral clout it achieved earlier this year.

As you might imagine, the internet was quick to run with Obama's comments, turning both Obama and the show itself into a major trend. After becoming one of the most popular series to ever hit Netflix, it's only understandable Obama is aware of the hijinks that ensued between those involved with the show. In fact, it's so popular, Netflix is reportedly gearing up to release another episode of the docuseries.

Keep scrolling to see what the internet is saying: