ComicBook Nation: Obi-Wan Kenobi and Stranger Things 4 Review, Ms. Marvel First Reactions, DC's Blue Beetle First Look

The CB Nation crew discusses all the big reveals from the Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi and Stranger Thing Season 4 premieres, we drop early reactions to Ms. Marvel and take a first look at the Blue Beetle movie costume! We also discuss Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Chip 'N' Dale: Rescue Rangers, AEW's big Double or Nothing pay-per-view, and all the new comics from Marvel and DC!

Host Kofi Outlaw is a big Star Wars fan, but his Obi-Wan Kenobi premiere review makes it clear that the show has yet to earn a full passing grade:

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi is now streaming on Disney+, and critics (like fans) were made to wait for the official two-episode premiere to learn what deeper story and Star Wars Universe connections we would get. Well, Obi-Wan Episodes 1 and 2 certainly do the job of setting up a clear story frame for the event series – but at the same time, the series feels like a somewhat jumbled mix of different Star Wars franchise pieces, rather than a bridge between them, as promised.

The bold choice to have Obi-Wan connect with a Young Leia is also not one that's being met with universal acclaim:

While it may be permissible by continuity, the Young Leia storyline certainly feels like it clashes with the more somber and serious Obi-Wan Kenobi story – which is what most fans came to see. The Leia story feels very Phantom Menace-esque with its YA tones and feels – even spaceport of scoundrels doesnt feel menacing like it should. The second episode felt rather lengthy with its cat-and-mouse game of hide-and-go-seek, without Obi-Wan himself delivering any standout action moment.

Do you agree with ComicBook Nation's breakdown of Obi-Wan Kenobi?

Next week we'll get deeper into FULL SPOILERS for Stranger Things 4 – stay tuned!

