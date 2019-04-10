“Old Town Road” Gets a ‘Game of Thrones’ Parody Song

Game of Thrones fans are already gearing up for the final season’s premiere this weekend, speculating about which characters will survive this remaining batch of episodes. Of course, it didn’t take long for someone to blend that anticipation with another pop culture element of this week.

The Ringer recently shared a video, which reimagines Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus’ “Old Town Road” with some Thrones-themed lyrics. You can check out the parody, and all of its yee-haw energy, below.

🎶🐴 I’m gonna take my horse to the Old Kingsroad 🎶🐴 pic.twitter.com/3MeZi8KnpH — The Ringer (@ringer) April 9, 2019

Fans have had a wide array of reactions to the parody, deeming it everything from amusing to a little cringeworthy. Either way, it just might do the trick when it comes to distracting Game of Thrones fans from the angst that might be ahead.

“The last season of Thrones seemed to be designed to break us,” series star Kit Harington revealed in a previous interview. “Everyone was broken at the end. I don’t know if we were crying because we were sad it was ending or if we were crying because it was so fucking tiring. We were sleep deprived. It was like it was designed to make you think, Right, I’m fucking sick of this. I remember everyone walking around towards the end going, ‘I’ve had enough now. I love this, it’s been the best thing in my life, I’ll miss it one day – but I’m done.’”

“From the beginning, we’ve talked about how the show would end.” producer David Benioff recently explained. “A good story isn’t a good story if you have a bad ending. Of course we worry. It’s also part of the fun of any show that people love arguing about it. I loved the way David Chase ended The Sopranos [with its surprising cut to black]. I was one of those people who thought my TV had gone out. I got up and was checking the wires, unable to believe my cable had gone out in the most important moment of my favorite TV series. I think that was the best of all possible endings for that show. But a lot of people hated it. I’ve gotten into a lot of arguments with people about why that was a great ending, but people felt legitimately cheated and that’s their right to feel that way…Either way, it works for me.. Once it cuts to black nobody knows, and that’s what great about it. The only sad part is nobody can ever do that ending again.”

The final season of Game of Thrones will premiere on April 14th on HBO.