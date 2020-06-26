One Direction Fans Thought Hashtag for The Boys Season 2 Was a Reunion Announcement

Earlier today Amazon Prime Video released a cast reunion video for their superhero TV series The Boys, offering an update on the new season of the show, revealing clips, and confirming when the new episodes will be released. As part of their support and promotion for this event Amazon and the cast used the hashtag #TheBoysAreBack, hearkening back to that classic song by Thin Lizzy and teasing the next installment of the series. As this hashtag began to trend though it had an unfortunate side effect, causing fans of One Direction to assume that it meant the pop band was getting back together for some kind of reunion. Unfortunately, that's not the case.

The good news for One Direction fans though is that it does seem like something will be happening with the band very soon as the tenth anniversary of their official formation will take place on July 23, 2020. No official announcement has been made about a potential reunion of the group with most of the evidence being circumstantial, but for their sake we can only hope that these boys will be back soon too.

As for Amazon's gory and gnarly superhero drama, The Boys will return for season 2 with new episodes on September 4, 2020. The first three episodes will debut on that date with five weekly episodes following in the subsequent weeks.