One Direction Fans Thought Hashtag for The Boys Season 2 Was a Reunion Announcement
Earlier today Amazon Prime Video released a cast reunion video for their superhero TV series The Boys, offering an update on the new season of the show, revealing clips, and confirming when the new episodes will be released. As part of their support and promotion for this event Amazon and the cast used the hashtag #TheBoysAreBack, hearkening back to that classic song by Thin Lizzy and teasing the next installment of the series. As this hashtag began to trend though it had an unfortunate side effect, causing fans of One Direction to assume that it meant the pop band was getting back together for some kind of reunion. Unfortunately, that's not the case.
The good news for One Direction fans though is that it does seem like something will be happening with the band very soon as the tenth anniversary of their official formation will take place on July 23, 2020. No official announcement has been made about a potential reunion of the group with most of the evidence being circumstantial, but for their sake we can only hope that these boys will be back soon too.
As for Amazon's gory and gnarly superhero drama, The Boys will return for season 2 with new episodes on September 4, 2020. The first three episodes will debut on that date with five weekly episodes following in the subsequent weeks.
It was an honest mistake
#TheBoysAreBack is trending but I was thinking more of these boys pic.twitter.com/QrIdOZLeBD— Sara🤡 (@memeoverflowers) June 26, 2020
These boys will have their day don't worry
i thought you were talking about other boys... #TheBoysAreBack pic.twitter.com/1Dof7K7s2M— ot5 | treat people w kindness🤍 (@myfavs1D) June 26, 2020
have faith!
#TheBoysAreBack i- i thought our boys were back pic.twitter.com/x05htXdPND— ✿ ➵ 𝘦𝘭𝘭𝘢 𝘭𝘰𝘷𝘦𝘴 𝘭𝘰𝘶𝘪𝘴 ∞ ☆ ²⁸ (@LeavingEroda) June 26, 2020
It could still happen
when i saw #TheBoysAreBack i thought we were talking ab the one direction boys🙈🙈 oops pic.twitter.com/qTBhxmGdAI— ✰ sherbs (@shehrbanowicar1) June 26, 2020
Sadly not
#theboysareback I thought you meant these boys ffs pic.twitter.com/05GribRRq2— Neha// 💙 (@NY2814) June 26, 2020
Just remember this hashtag on July 24
I was hoping it was these boys #TheBoysAreBack pic.twitter.com/isDFbiNXk1— ᴇᴍ🌻 (@stylesxchery) June 26, 2020
No seriously, it could happen!
My heart dropped for a second when I saw this tag trending #TheBoysAreBack pic.twitter.com/DDcU5UuJNi— Reet 🥔🥕🍉 (@cordensangels2) June 26, 2020
Some also assumed it was High School Musical
so you’re telling me #TheBoysAreBack is not about this masterpiece? pic.twitter.com/9Lg7LuPzLY— anna ♡ (@annaxgaleano) June 26, 2020
Others thought Supernatural
#TheBoysAreBack my heart instantly called out for @mishacollins @jarpad and @JensenAckles, but alas...😞 pic.twitter.com/aUzltjH52E— @Lana_Lizz (@lana_lizz) June 26, 2020
Learn ya history
The 1st Boys, just sayin #TheBoysAreBack pic.twitter.com/mP0FEwfyE5— Mr. Pineda (@BrandonPV2) June 26, 2020
Okay this one was a surprise
#theboysareback ? Can only mean a new Three Dragons film pic.twitter.com/VbInMxjGQz— Dr_Mafoony (@dr_mafoony) June 26, 2020
