One of Prime’s Best TV Shows Returns After A Decade In 1 Month (& There’s A Trailer)

It’s been 10 long years, but this beloved spy thriller from Prime Video, originally starring Hugh Laurie, Tom Hiddleston, and Olivia Coleman, is finally back—and likely to be better than ever, which is no small feat with a 91% rating on the Tomatometer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Night Manager, based on the novel of the same name by John le Carré, is finally back a decade later for its second season. The crime-noir follows former British soldier turned hotel porter, Jonathan Pine (Hiddleston). Surreptitiously, Pine is contacted by an intelligence operative who asks for his assistance to spy on international businessman Richard Roper, who is believed to have forged an alliance between the secret arms trade and the intelligence community. Pine must now infiltrate Roper’s inner circle by, you guessed it, becoming a felon himself—all while keeping his mission a secret from his hotel colleagues and girlfriend. Totally relatable, right?

What Will The Night Manager Season 2 Bring To The Table?

The past is a deadly weapon. The new season of The Night Manager streams January 11. pic.twitter.com/iFMI487G2K — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) December 11, 2025

The second season, which is dropping January 11th, is set to pick up a few years after the events of the first. Pine, now living under the assumed identity of Alex Goodwin, a low-level M16 officer, finds himself involved with Colombian arms smuggling, inevitably ending up sucked back into the world of spycraft. We’ll also be getting Olivia Colman returning as spymaster Angela Burr and Camilla Morrone as businesswoman Roxana Bolaños. However, it looks like Hugh Laurie is only returning as an executive producer that time, which makes sense considering the fate of his character.

Season 1 received high praise, with Eric Deggans of NPR saying, “Jonathan Pine doesn’t shoot bad guys, and the one fistfight he gets into with multiple people, he loses badly. Instead, Pine is the most charming, intelligent, seductive spy on television.” And Sophie Gilbert of the Atlantic says, “From the undulating shapes and symbols in the opening credits to Hiddleston’s enigmatic, slightly perturbing performance as the show’s hero, the entire product feels like nothing so much as the world’s most elaborate audition tape for 007.”

All in all, it’s exciting news for fans of the first season. And it seems like it’s shaping up to be just as good, especially with the new additions to the cast and Laurie on board as an executive producer.

Are you excited for Season 2 of The Night Manager? Let us know in the comments, and then head over to the ComicBook forums to keep the conversation going.