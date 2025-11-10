7 Best Prime Video Shows to Binge Right Now (Nov 25)

It’s November and that means with Halloween behind us, the days are definitely much shorter, the weather much cooler, and it’s the perfect time to curl up and binge some television. Of course, we’re not quite in the holiday season just yet. While some early Christmas-themed programming has started to pop up, we’re in that spot between spooky season and Christmas where the time is just right to pick a television series, curl up and watch.

Fortunately, Prime Video has a lot of great options. From new series, Prime Originals, to some favorites streaming on the platform, Prime Video has a lot to offer for your November television binge sessions. Here are seven you need to check out right now.

7) Bat-Fam

You’ll have to wait a couple of days to binge this one, but the family-friendly follow up to Merry Little Batman is a binge watch worth waiting for. Bat-Fam is set to hit Prime Video on November 10th with the animated series exploring the lives of Bruce Wayne/Batman, Damian Wayne/Little Batman, and Alfred Pennyworth along with some new additions to the Wayne Manor household — including some supervillains — as they navigate the challenges of domestic life and protecting Gotham City.

The series will have 10 episodes, all of which will debut on Prime Video on November 10th, making it a perfect series to sit down and enjoy with the family, especially as the Thanksgiving holiday approaches.

6) Maxton Hall — The World Between Us

Needing to scratch that romantic drama itch now that The Summer I Turned Pretty is over? Missing series like We Were Liars and Daisy Jones & The Six? Prime Video has you covered with the German series Maxton Hall — The World Between Us and, even better, the first three episodes of the new season just dropped on November 7th so you get two seasons to binge.

Maxton Hall — The World Between Us is based on the popular German book trilogy by Mona Kasten and has been a big hit with viewers and critics alike and has the distinction of being the most successful launch of any non-American Prime Original ever. In the series, when Ruby unwillingly witnesses an explosive secret at Maxton Hall Private School, she finds herself in the crosshairs of privileged and arrogant millionaire heir James Beaufort. He is determined to silence Ruby, but their passionate exchange of blows surprisingly ignites a spark.

5) The Girlfriend

If psychological thriller is what you’re looking to dig into now that the days are much shorter, The Girlfriend is a great binge option. Starring House of the Dragon’s Olivia Cooke, Robin Wright, and Laurie Davidson, The Girlfriend is a twisted love triangle between a mother, her son, and his girlfriend. Laura’s (Wright) idyllic life is shattered when her son’s (Davidson) new girlfriend (Cooke) appears to be suspicious. Determined to protect her son, Laura spirals out of control, raising the question of whether she’s justifiably concerned or is she being concerned by paranoia.

The six-episode miniseries has been well-received by critics. Much of the praise for the series even noted that it makes for a great, one-sitting binge which in our book makes it a great option to watch this month on Prime Video.

4) Lazarus

Halloween might be behind us but that doesn’t mean November isn’t a good time for a little horror-thriller binge. Lazarus debuted on Prime Video at the end of October, with the six-episode miniseries starring Bill Nighy, Alexandra Roach, and Sam Clafflin.

The series follows Joel Lazarus (Clafflin) who goes home after his estranged father Jonathan’s (Nighy) apparent suicide. Joel, who is still haunted by the unsolved murder of his sister 25 years earlier, does not believe his father took his own life and begins experiencing disturbing visions, prompting him to look into his father’s old files. He uncovers a series of cold cases that may hold the answer to what really happened to his family. It’s a twisty, unsettling series that feels like a good option for these darker fall evenings — and for anyone not particularly interested in upcoming holiday cheer.

3) King & Conqueror

If you’re missing Game of Thrones and looking for a relatively short binge watch, look no further than King & Conqueror. The eight-part historical drama is available to stream on Prime Video and offers up a fictionalized version of the events leading up to the Norma Conquest of England and, bonus, it stars Game of Thrones alum Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as William, Duke of Normandy.

The series takes viewers into 11th century England where King Edward is on the throne but has no heir. Harold Godwinson (James Norton) and William (Coster-Waldau) are allies at the start, but as they fight for control of the English throne, they grow to become fierce enemies. It’s a story that, if you know history, you already largely know the outcome of the story but the drama of how we get there is worth the ride. That, of course, and the show is noted for taking some artistic license with the story.

2) Unburied

New to Prime Video at the end of October, Unburied is a Spanish language series based on the Mexican novel Cometierra by Gabriela Garcia and is great supernatural mystery to binge the first season of this November. The series follows Aylin, a working-class teenager who discovers that she has the supernatural ability to hear the voices of missing people by eating dirt. As she hones her skills, she grows into a hero fighting the violence and injustice of her neighborhood.

An interesting supernatural story, Unburied is a solid example of magical realism and getting to root for a young heroine working to help her troubled community is always an inspiring watch.

1) Grimm

While Grimm is a television series that has been off the air for eight years, it’s a great option to binge this month on Prime Video. The series follows Portland homicide detective Nicholas Burkhardt (David Giuntoli) who discovers that he’s not just a cop but a Grimm, the latest in a line of guardians with the sworn duty to confront monsters and mythological creatures (Wesen) and keep balance between them and humanity. The series also stars Elizabeth Tulloch, Russell Hornsby, Silas Weir Mitchell, Sasha Roiz, Reggie Lee, Bree Turner, and Claire Coffee.

With six seasons, Grimm gives you plenty of episodes to binge so you can settle in for the whole month and have something to watch, but more than that, it’s a great series that executes the “monster of the week” format perfectly. The story is nuanced and layered, with a lot of complexity and is about so much more than just monsters. There’s also talk of a reboot in the works.

