Only Murders in the Building Season 3 Finally Reveals Ben's Killer

The latest mystery at the center of Only Murders in the Building has been solved!

The 10th and final episode of Only Murders in the Building Season 3 was released on Hulu this week, bringing an end to the latest mystery at the center of the acclaimed series. The season began with the death of Ben Glenroy, the famous movie star leading Oliver's new Broadway play. Ben was poisoned by one potential killer, then pushed down an elevator shaft by another after he'd recovered.

Last week's penultimate episode of Only Murders Season 3 revealed that Death Rattle producer Donna DeMeo was behind Ben's poisoning, as she was attempting to save her son, Cliff, from delivering a disaster of a debut production. In Tuesday's finale, "Opening Night," Ben's final killer was revealed. WARNING: This article contains major spoilers from Only Murders in the Building Season 3...

Donna poisoned Ben to try and protect her son, Clifford, from a disastrous first production. Apparently the apple doesn't fall far from the tree, as it was Clifford who actually ended Ben's life by shoving him down an empty elevator shaft.

Ben realized that Donna poisoned him, and he confronted Cliff about it. That resulted in a tussle between the two men, as Cliff was trying to defend his mother. Ben was accidentally pushed down the shaft in the process, grabbing Clifford's handkerchief as he fell. This resulted in both members of the DeMeo family getting arrested for Ben's murder.

Only Murders in the Building Season 4

Now that Ben's murder has been solved, fans can start getting excited about what comes next. The Season 3 finale of Only Murders in the Building introduced a brand new mystery, with a fan-favorite guest character meeting an untimely demise. This sets up a fourth season, and Hulu has already made things official in regards to its next installment.

On Tuesday, after the release of the Season 3 finale, Hulu renewed Only Murders in the Building for Season 4. There have been no plot details released for the new season just yet, and there is no confirmation about any casting decisions, but it's safe to assume the trio of Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez will once again be leading the way.

What did you think of the Season 3 finale of Only Murders in the Building? Did the reveal of Ben's killer surprise you? Let us know in the comments!

All three seasons of Only Murders in the Building are streaming on Hulu.