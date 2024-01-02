How to Watch Only Murders in the Building

Here's when and where to watch Only Murders in the Building without a Hulu subscription.

Only Murders in the Building isn't only on Hulu. The first season of the hit Hulu comedy murder-mystery series about a trio of true crime podcasters turned amateur sleuths — Arconia residents Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selena Gomez) — is making its broadcast debut on ABC. The network will air all episodes of Only Murders in the Building's first season in three-episode batches over three weeks (following new episodes of Celebrity Jeopardy!, which moves from Wednesdays to Tuesdays) until the season 1 finale on week 4.

Below, keep scrolling for the Only Murders in the Building on ABC schedule and everything else you need to know about season 1:

How Many Episodes in Only Murders in the Building Season 1?



The first season of Only Murders in the Building consists of 10 episodes.

Only Murders in the Building Season 1 Episodes



Only Murders in the Building Season 1 Episode 1: "True Crime"

Only Murders in the Building Season 1 Episode 2: "Who Is Tim Kono?"

Only Murders in the Building Season 1 Episode 3: "How Well Do You Know Your Neighbors?"

Only Murders in the Building Season 1 Episode 4: "The Sting"

Only Murders in the Building Season 1 Episode 5: "Twist"

Only Murders in the Building Season 1 Episode 6: "To Protect and Serve"

Only Murders in the Building Season 1 Episode 7: "The Boy From 6B"

Only Murders in the Building Season 1 Episode 8: "Fan Fiction"

Only Murders in the Building Season 1 Episode 9: "Double Time"

Only Murders in the Building Season 1 Episode 10: "Open and Shut"

Only Murders in the Building ABC Schedule

All times listed are Eastern/Pacific:

Tuesday, January 2

9:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. (Episodes 1-3)

Tuesday, January 9

9:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. (Episodes 4-6)

Tuesday, January 16

9:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. (Episodes 7-9)

Tuesday, January 23

9:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. (Episode 10)

Only Murders in the Building Episodes Rating

OMITB is rated TV-MA on Hulu; on ABC, the episodes are rated TV-14, which means they've been edited for content that can't air on traditional broadcast television.

When Does the Next Season of Only Murders in the Building Come Out?



Hulu announced Only Murders in the Building season 4 in October 2023, but there's no release date for the new season.

Where Can I Watch Only Murders in the Building Online?

The first three seasons of Only Murders in the Building are available to stream now on Hulu and the combined Disney+/Hulu app. You can sign up for Hulu and/or Disney+ here.