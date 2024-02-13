Only Murders In the Building Making Major Change for Season 4

Only Murders in the Building Season 4 is heading to Los Angeles. Right now, the 2024 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour is going on and Disney TV announced the new development. Collider was present while Craig Erwich talked about Only Murders in the Building heading to the West Coast. It's a shake-up for the wildly popular Hulu program. Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short are familiar faces roaming around New York City in previous entries. But, it's time for a change of scenery and leaning into the star-studded lifestyle that Los Angeles, California can afford. Here's what the TV boss had to say.

"Well, I'm very excited to see Steve, Martin and Selena take a little break from the apartment building and come to Los Angeles," Erwich revealed. "So in the same way that John Hoffman used the canvas of Broadway to tell what I think was one of the most unique seasons you've ever seen, the same unique Only Murders take will be applied to Los Angeles, which I'm really excited about."

What's Coming Next Season?

Other than the move to Los Angeles, the series feels like a lot is up in the air. ScreenRant talked to series showrunner John Hoffman about his hopes for more episodes before things ended. "As many as they'll have us for! I really mean it," Hoffman smiled. "This is one of those shows [where] everyone involved in it is so happy doing it — and I know I speak for the trio and everyone else. When you have lightning in a bottle in this way, and then there's this magnetizing force of incredible talent who say, 'Wow, that looks like fun. I would love to be a part of that.'

He continued, "I hope it gives it a good long life. I think sometimes I do recognize a certain question that comes with this premise. Well, I hope Season 3 points to [how], and I have many other ideas for how to... If anything, my banner over this whole show [is that] when you look at the poster right from Season 1, and you see Steven Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez? It's unexpected. And so that, I think, holds a lot under it that could have it for a long life. Who knows, though? I genuinely don't know."

What Is Only Murders In The Building About?

Hulu says: "From the minds of Steve Martin, Dan Fogelman and John Hoffman comes a comedy murder-mystery series for the ages. Only Murders In the Building follows three strangers (Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth.

"As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building which stretch back years. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living amongst them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it's too late."



