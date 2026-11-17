Only Murders in the Building already confirmed at the end of Season 5 that it would be changing up the formula in big ways for the next episodes, but no one could have predicted this. With a storyline already teed up that set the stage for Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez to make a trip across the pond and tell a story set in London, there was already an expectation that they’d be flanked by major stars from the UK, and the impressive cast has now been revealed in the first trailer for the episodes. That’s not the only thing revealed by the footage, though, which also confirms that Season 6 of the series will officially change the title of the show.

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Though it’s been called Only Murders in the Building for five seasons now, the new trailer for the series confirms that Season 6 will be known as Only Murders in London. Not only does the title card in the trailer reveal the change, but the YouTube listing for the series reveals that the Hulu show has a totally new moniker for its next batch of episodes. On top of that, the footage reveals a first look at all three former Doctor Whos (Doctors Who?) that will appear in the series, including the tenth and fourteenth Doctor, David Tennant; the twelfth Doctor, Peter Capaldi; and the thirteenth Doctor, Jodie Whittaker.

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Only Murders in London Is the New Title for Hulu’s Comedy

Bringing three former actors who played Doctor Who into the fold for Only Murders in London is a pretty monumental feat, and based on the first look at footage, it seems like their association won’t extend to sharing the screen together. Fans of the long-running sci-fi series were excited at that potential prospect, since most Doctor Whos don’t get to appear on the flagship show together in a major capacity, but the first look at all three makes it seem like they occupy very different spaces in the series. It also appears to squash any hope that the likes of Matt Smith, Ncuti Gatwa, and Christopher Eccleston could make an appearance.

These three Doctor Who stars are just a piece of the famous UK faces that will appear in Only Murders in London, which also includes Bridgerton and Derry Girls‘ Nicola Coughlan, Harry Potter star Jim Broadbent, comedian Richard Ayoade, The Tragedy of Macbeth‘s Kathryn Hunter, Oscar-winner Olivia Colman, plus Marvel favorites Richard E. Grant and Martin Freeman.

A major question, now, about the future of Only Murders in the Building is whether this title change will stick for the future. It’s easy to envision a future where the series goes back to its original title with a potential Season 7, but nothing has been confirmed about the show beyond this next batch of episodes. The series premieres December 8 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+, even if that new title may confuse some.