Only Murders in the Building Season 3 Wraps Filming With New BTS Video

Production on the third season of Only Murders in the Building has officially come to a close. Series star Selena Gomez posted a wrap photo last week, posing alongside new co-star Meryl Streep and announcing that filming had concluded on the latest installment of Hulu's hit series. On Tuesday, the show's official account shared a video to celebrate the official end of filming on the season.

The video, which you can watch below, sees Gomez address the crew alongside fellow series stars Steve Martin and Martin Short. After announcing that the series had wrapped, Short asked the crew about which of the trio was their actual favorite, keeping with the lighthearted tone of the series.

That’s a wrap on Season 3 🎬 Thank you to our incredible cast and crew for bringing this season to life. We can’t wait for everyone to see it! #OMITB pic.twitter.com/pdsimIMSE3 — Only Murders in the Building 🕵🏻‍♀️ 🕵🏻‍♂️ (@OnlyMurdersHulu) April 25, 2023

Only Murders in the Building Season 2 concluded with the murder that will be investigated in Season 3. A new character played by Paul Rudd dies on stage during the opening night of a new play, and Season 3 will follow Mabel, Charles, and Oliver as they try to find out what happened. Meryl Streep was announced as a part of the cast when production started on Season 3, joining Paul Rudd as the biggest new additions. It's unclear at this point how Streep's character will fit into the story, but it's likely that she's involved in the same stage production as Rudd's character.

Who Stars in Only Murders in the Building Season 3?

Gomez will be back for Season 3, along with fellow leads Steve Martin and Martin Short. Rudd and Streep highlight the new additions to the cast. Unfortunately, previous stars Amy Ryan and Nathan Lane aren't taking part in Season 3, despite playing integral roles in the first two seasons.

While speaking to ComicBook.com's Jamie Jirak ahead of their new film, Beau Is Afraid, both Ryan and Lane confirmed that they weren't in the upcoming season but that they'd love to return at some point in the future.

Are you looking forward to Only Murders in the Building Season 3 later this year? Let us know in the comments!