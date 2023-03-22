Only Murders in the Building Season 3 Adds New Cast Members

The upcoming third season of Hulu's Only Murders in the Building has added new cast members. On Wednesday, reports revealed that Jeremy Shamos (The Gilded Age, Better Call Saul), Linda Emond (Lodge 49, Death and Other Details) and Wesley Taylor (Spongebob Squarepants: The Musical, Difficult People) have all joined the cast of Only Murders in the Building in recurring roles. Details surrounding their characters are being kept under wraps.

They will join a cast that includes series stars Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin, and new cast members Meryl Streep, Paul Rudd, Jesse Williams and Ashley Park.

What is Only Murders in the Building Season 3 about?

The comedic murder-mystery series follows three strangers (Martin, Short and Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. In Seasons 1 and 2, the trio helped solve two murders inside the Arconia, their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building. Season 3 will step outside the comforts of home as they follow the latest murder, that of Ben Glenroy (Rudd), the lead actor in Oliver Putnam's (Short) Broadway play who falls dead onstage just as the curtain flew up signaling the show to begin.

"I will only tease further to say what's coming is so crazy and delightful. I'm thrilled about where we are in Season 3," executive producer and co-creator John Hoffman previously teased. "We're four weeks in now in the writers' room, and I think we're swinging better than ever. It's a great, well-oiled machine and a great room that feels constantly inspired by this cast and New York City and the bit of the theatrics ahead. I am a kid raised in the school of the theater, so leaning into the theatrical, leaning into Oliver's sensibilities, dancing in that territory feels really exciting, and we are not going to be shy about it."

"It's going to feel differently because there's an innate sense around our title, and our characters, and that trio is magic," Hoffman continued. "How to freshen that up and progress them individually but also to pull them back together, and the ways in which they've been out of touch, and the ways in which they have found more conflict, potentially, in the last year that we traverse, there's a lot of great stuff. We reset them a little bit, reset their world, and yet the Arconia is still very present in Season 3. What could have happened in that year? Who could have come into their lives? What do their lives look like now? We have a fresh start because we don't know everyone who could be involved potentially, and we can get to play with that."

h/t: Deadline