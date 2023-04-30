Only Murders in the Building Star Reveals Season 3 Premiere Date

Production on the highly anticipated third season of Only Murders in the Building is finished, but fans are still waiting to see when the show will be making its return to the screen. Hulu has yet to reveal anything concrete about the Season 3 release, except that it is coming sometime this year. Over the weekend, however, star Steve Martin gave away the release date information during a stage performance with co-star Martin Short.

The duo's "You Won't Believe What They Look Like Today!" tour stopped in Orlando, Florida on Saturday night. While filming of anything at the show is prohibited, Variety confirmed with multiple sources in attendance that Martin confirmed the Only Murders in the Building Season 3 release date while on stage. Addressing the show, Martin said, "Catch the new season August 8th."

This release date will mean Only Murders will spend a little less than a year away from the screen. Season 2 debuted on Hulu last June and ran through the end of August. An August premiere for Season 3 will take the new episodes into the fall.

Only Murders in the Building Season 2 concluded with the murder that will be investigated in Season 3. A new character played by Paul Rudd dies on stage during the opening night of a new play, and Season 3 will follow Mabel, Charles, and Oliver as they try to find out what happened. Meryl Streep was announced as a part of the cast when production started on Season 3, joining Paul Rudd as the biggest new additions. It's unclear at this point how Streep's character will fit into the story, but it's likely that she's involved in the same stage production as Rudd's character.

Who Stars in Only Murders in the Building Season 3?

Gomez will be back for Season 3, along with fellow leads Steve Martin and Martin Short. Rudd and Streep highlight the new additions to the cast. Unfortunately, previous stars Amy Ryan and Nathan Lane aren't taking part in Season 3, despite playing integral roles in the first two seasons.

While speaking to ComicBook.com's Jamie Jirak ahead of their new film, Beau Is Afraid, both Ryan and Lane confirmed that they weren't in the upcoming season but that they'd love to return at some point in the future.

Are you excited for the return of Only Murders in the Building this year? Let us know in the comments!