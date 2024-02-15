Meryl Streep Returning to Only Murders in the Building for Season 4

Loretta Durkin is returning to the Arconia for another mystery. Only Murders in the Building Season 3 saw legendary Oscar-winner Meryl Streep join the show's cast, taking on the lead role in Oliver's play, and becoming his love interest as the season went on. Things between Loretta and Oliver were in a solid place at the end of Season 3 and fans wondered if Streep's character would return. On Thursday, we got an answer.

Streep is reprising her role as Loretta in Only Murders in the Building Season 4, though it's unclear exactly how big of a role she'll have in the new story. All we know about Season 4 is that the murder of Sazz (Jane Lynch) at the conclusion of Season 3 will send the trio of Charles, Oliver, and Mabel to Los Angeles to try and solve it.

Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez are all set to return to the series for Season 4, reprising their roles as the trio of lead characters. This week brought the news that Saturday Night Live alum Molly Shannon had also joined the cast, playing a powerful business woman in LA. It would also be safe to assume Jane Lynch will return for some flashback scenes, similar to Paul Rudd's role in Season 3.

Only Murders in the Building Season 4 (SPOILERS AHEAD)

The final minutes of Only Murders Season 3 introduce the next mystery, as popular guest character Sazz (Jane Lynch) is killed in Charles' apartment. Series co-creator John Hoffman spoke to TVLine about the latest victim.

"That's one of the reasons why we did it. We hadn't done a beloved [murder victim] before," Hoffman said. "It's always hugely helpful to have a personal connection. It drives you, it creates a lot of feelings, and it ties the trie [in our mystery] in ways that feel completely different. But we also hadn't done the thing where — I don't want to say too much — but there were certain things we hadn't done yet within this setup, and that excited me. It ticked the boxes of the personal, the sad, and of someone surprising, and the audience will feel something. Perhaps they'll hate us!"

"I was a little assured when I proposed this idea to Jane Lynch and she lit up," he continued. "She was like, 'I love it,' because she knows the show, and she knows we spend a lot of time with our victims, and I can't wait to do that [with Sazz]. The character that Jane created is so genius. I want to see and learn more about what her life was like, and what was going on in her life as our trio investigate, but I can't say too much more than that."