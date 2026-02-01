New Avengers: Doomsday & Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer Report Reveals Super Bowl Shock

There is some shocking news concerning the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the Super Bowl grows near. The Super Bowl is not only the biggest NFL football game of the year, and one of the most-watched live events on television today, but it is more than just about the sport itself. The Super Bowl offers up some of the best and most expensive television commercials, and they are almost as exciting for fans to see as the game itself. It isn’t just about selling chips and beer, as Hollywood has gone all in on special Super Bowl trailers for upcoming movie releases.

Deadline has reported which big trailers fans can expect to see during Super Bowl LX next weekend. In what has to be shocking news, considering this year’s big movie releases, the MCU has no trailers scheduled for the Super Bowl. This is especially surprising since both Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Avengers: Doomsday hit theaters this year. There might be a good reason for this, but it doesn’t make it any less shocking.

Marvel Will Break Their Super Bowl Trend in 2026

Many fans theorized that Avengers: Doomsday would release an official trailer during the Super Bowl based on the teasers that hit theaters during screenings of Avatar: Fire and Ash. The thought was that these teasers were giving little hints, and one big trailer during the Super Bowl would tie them all together. However, that appears not be the case.

Even more surprising is that Spider-Man: Brand New Day won’t get a Super Bowl trailer. That movie arrives first, and while the MCU has promoted Doomsday, there has been almost no promotion for regular movie audiences about the new Spider-Man movie. One would think that a big Super Bowl trailer would get people excited about the upcoming Marvel release.

However, Super Bowl trailers cost a lot of money, with this year’s ads costing $10 million for a 30-second spot. Marvel might have decided it was a wasted cost since people will see Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Avengers: Doomsday, whether they have a Super Bowl trailer or not. That said, it is still disappointing for MCU fans who have been waiting to learn more about the upcoming films.

What Movie Trailers Are Screening During the Super Bowl

While Marvel seems to be skipping the Super Bowl this year, there are lots of big trailers that genre fans can still expect to see anyway. Lionsgate is bringing the trailer for their Michael Jackson biopic, Michael (April 24). Dimension is also releasing a new trailer for Scream 7, which opens in February.

While Disney is not releasing any Marvel trailers, they are releasing a trailer for the Star Wars movie, The Mandalorian and Grogu (May 22 release), and the Pixar movie Hoppers (March 6). While it’s not confirmed, Toy Story 5 (June 19) could also get a trailer. Other trailers scheduled include Super Mario Galaxy Movie (April 1), Minions 3 (July 1), and Steven Spielberg’s Disclosure Day (June 12).

Looking at those release dates, with Spider-Man: Brand New Day not coming out until July and Avengers: Doomsday in December, Marvel might have felt it was too soon to pay that much for a very short trailer spot.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!