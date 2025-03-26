Scooby-Doo Live-Action Series Announced by Netflix (Produced by Arrowverse Creator)

The Mystery Machine is headed to Netflix. The streamer announced a series order for the first-ever live-action Scooby-Doo TV series, an eight-episode origin story for Mystery Inc. sleuths Fred, Daphne, Velma, Shaggy, and Scooby. Josh Appelbaum, writer of the live-action Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movies, and Scott Rosenberg, writer of the Jumanji sequels, will serve as showrunners, writers, and executive producers for Midnight Radio.

The live-action series will “uncover how everyone’s favorite mystery-solving gang, and their beloved dog, first teamed up to crack the haunting case that started it all.”

Arrowverse creator Greg Berlanti — who developed the DC CW television series Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, and Superman & Lois — will serve as the executive producer via his Berlanti Productions, which has an overall deal with Warner Bros. Television.

“One of my first and favorite jobs in Hollywood was sitting with Bill Hanna and Joe Barbera while they signed animation cells. Josh and Scott and everyone at Midnight Radio have crafted a story that captures their amazing spirits and their genius creation,” Berlanti said in a statement. “We are grateful to them and everyone at Warners and Netflix for the partnership in helping bring this iteration of Scooby-Doo to life!”

Added Peter Friedlander, Vice President, Scripted Series, Netflix: “Mystery, Inc. is back in business! We’re excited to bring Scooby-Doo to TV as a live-action series for the first time. The beloved franchise has had an impact on pop culture that is undeniable — it’s rich with universal themes of friendship that generations of fans have long embraced. Together with creative powerhouses Berlanti Productions and Midnight Radio, we’re committed to delighting longtime fans and opening up a world of groovy adventures for a new era of meddling kids.”



Here’s the logline: “A modern reimagining of the iconic mystery-solving group of teens and their very special dog. During their final summer at camp, old friends Shaggy and Daphne get embroiled in a haunting mystery surrounding a lonely lost Great Dane puppy that may have been a witness to a supernatural murder. Together with the pragmatic and scientific townie, Velma, and the strange, but ever so handsome new kid, Freddy, they set out to solve the case that is pulling each of them into a creepy nightmare that threatens to expose all of their secrets.”

Warners, which acquired Scooby-Doo producers Hanna-Barbera in 1996, released the live-action Scooby-Doo movie in 2002, which was written by James Gunn and starred Freddie Prinze Jr. as Fred, Sarah Michelle Gellar as Daphne, Linda Cardellini as Velma, Matthew Lillard as Shaggy, and Neil Fanning as the voice of the CG-animated Scooby. A sequel, Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed, followed in 2004 with the same cast.

Scooby and the gang have starred in more than a dozen animated series since Scooby-Doo, Where Are You! in 1969, including the since-canceled adult animated series Velma, and nearly 40 animated home entertainment movies. Warner Bros. Animation’s Scooby-Doo reboot, 2020’s Scoob!, also revisited the origins of Mystery Inc.

Berlanti’s scripted series include Netflix’s You, the DCU-Max series Titans, and The WB dramas Dawson’s Creek and Everwood. He executive produces with Sarah Schechter (All American) and Leigh London Redman (Gotham Knights) for Berlanti Productions, and via Midnight Radio, André Nemec (From) and Jeff Pinkner, whose credits include Alias, Lost, and Fringe.

Scooby-Doo! The Live-Action Series is the latest franchise adaptation to be picked up at Netflix, joining the Addams Family spinoff Wednesday and the live-action adaptations of One Piece and Avatar: The Last Airbender.