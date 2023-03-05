The Orville: New Horizons Soundtrack Released

While The Orville's fans remain in limbo about the show's future, they can at least now enjoy the music from the series' third season, The Orville: New Horizons. Hollywood Records has released the soundtrack onto streaming platforms, with a selection of music from The Orville's 10-episode third outing, including music by Joel McNeely (A Million Ways to Die in the West), John Debney (The Passion of the Christ), Andrew Cottee and Kevin Kaska (Ghost Party), as well as Bruce Broughton's title music. There are also two songs performed by members of the cast: "Flowers Never Bend With the Rainfall" by Scott Grimes and Anne Winters, and Secret O' Life performed by Grimes solo.

The Orville: New Horizons soundtrack is now streaming. The soundtracks for The Orville's first two seasons, also from Hollywood Records, are also streaming.

(Photo: Hollywood Records)

Will The Orville be renewed?

Fans are eagerly awaiting news on whether The Orville will get a fourth season. The last update they received from the studio was not what they wanted to hear.

"We don't have anything to share right now," Craig Erwich, President, ABC Entertainment, Hulu & Disney Branded Television Streaming Originals, told TVLine at the TCA press tour. "It's a great show and I know that the fans loved having it back in their lives. And Seth [MacFarlane] did a great job, uniquely as he can, in front of and behind the camera. But we don't have anything to share right now."

The Orville Season 4?

In August, MacFarlane said he believed The Orville had a 50/50 chance of renewal. However, he felt that new viewers binging the series on Disney+ could tip the scales in The Orville's favor. "My hope is that when the show drops on Disney+, the people who haven't yet discovered [The Orville] will suddenly give it a chance," MacFarlane told TVLine. "That's a potential game changer for us. I think that creatively and audience-wise, when people sit down and give the show a chance, it upends their expectations. The biggest burden with the show is preconceptions. People think it's one thing — there are people out there who think it's a sitcom — and when they sit down to watch it they realize its something completely different. Once you get people's eyeballs on it, the show does the work, its speaks for itself, and people tend to be hooked."

As for what The Orville's fourth season would look like, should the series get a renewal, MacFarlane called it a blank slate. "It's tough to chart what exactly what a Season 4 would be, because when we started writing Season 3, half the stuff that happened — the shifting of the Alliances, the Kaylon becoming an ally, the Moclans becoming enemies — I never could have predicted. It's just something that came about in the writers room over time. Certainly we set up threads this year, and most were pretty obvious, that lend themselves to payoffs in a Season 4, but how everything intertwines and evolves and develops…. I don't even know if we're picked up!"

The Orville is streaming now on Hulu and Disney+.