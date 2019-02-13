Ozzy Osbourne Out of ICU and Breathing on His Own

It has been a rough month for Ozzy Osbourne, who was recently hospitalized due to complications from the flu. According to his wife, Sharon Osbourne, he’s doing much better.

“He’s doing great,” she said on The Talk yesterday. “He’s out of ICU.”

“He’s doing good, he’s breathing on his own, and he’s got one of those machines with the little thing in that you have to make go up to the top and he’s doing good. He really is,” she shared.

“I just want to say a huge thank you to everybody that has reached out,” she added. “He’s overcome by the response that he’s had and it just makes him— it’s kind of bittersweet, because he’s so overwhelmed with it, but he’s sad, too.”

At the end of last month, it was announced that Osbourne would be postponing the European portion of his tour due to illness. The following was shared on his Facebook page:

“Ozzy has been forced to postpone the entire UK and European leg of his “NO MORE TOURS 2″ tour on doctors’ orders. This follows yesterday’s announcement that OSBOURNE was postponing the first four dates of the tour because of the flu. After seeing his physician again, OSBOURNE has been diagnosed with a severe upper-respiratory infection which the doctor feels could develop into pneumonia given the physicality of the live performances and an extensive travel schedule throughout Europe in harsh winter conditions,” the post reads.

The message ended with a statement from Ozzy, who planned to restart the tour later this year. “I’m completely devastated for having to postpone the European leg of my tour. It just seems that since October everything I touch has turned to shit,” he explains. “First the staph infection in my thumb and now coming down with the flu and bronchitis. I want to apologize to all of my fans who have been so loyal over the years, my band, my crew and to Judas Priest for letting you all down. However, I promise the tour with Judas Priest will be completed. It’s being rescheduled right now to start in September. Again, I apologize to everyone. God Bless. Love you all, Ozzy.”

It was only about a week later that he ended up being admitted to the hospital, so it’s unclear if this will force the musician to alter any more of his tour plans.

The No More Tours II tour is the musician’s second semi-farewell tour following No More Tours from 1992. The original press release for the show stated that this would be Osbourne’s final world tour, however, he’s not ruling out one-off shows in the future.

The UK portion of the tour was supposed to include Judas Priest and continue through March. The tour is expected to pick back up in Australia and New Zealand in March and continue to Japan for a single show. Osbourne’s next stint in North America is supposed to begin in May and continue through July. While in the United States and Canada, Osbourne is expected to be accompanied by Megadeth.

We wish you a speedy recovery, Ozzy!