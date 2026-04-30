6 Great Sci-Fi Shows With Over 100 Episodes (& Where To Stream Them)

Sci-fi is a genre that, even though it has its share of loyal fans, can be a little tricky. If you’re going to invest time in a show like this, it has to be worth it — especially the ones that hit the 100-episode mark and keep going. But some of them really are that good and absolutely deserve your time, because they know how to reward that kind of long-term commitment from the viewer: you end up diving into wildly different worlds, unusual mythologies, and all kinds of interesting elements that are perfectly woven into the story to keep you hooked in that “just one more episode” cycle.

Videos by ComicBook.com

And yes, sometimes they stumble along the way (which is normal when you’re dealing with so many seasons), but the shows as a whole are still so strong that you’re genuinely glad you found them. That’s why we’ve selected 7 sci-fi series that reached a ridiculous number of episodes, as they had the narrative fuel to last and are basically impossible to regret watching.

6) The 100

Image courtesy of The CW

The story of The 100 spans exactly 100 episodes and takes place after a nuclear apocalypse, with a hundred young people being sent down from a space station to see if Earth is still habitable. For a while, it definitely had its appeal, but not every sci-fi fan was willing to invest in it, mostly because it looked like it was just going to be a teen drama set at the end of the world. And the series does start with that kind of vibe, but it gets better pretty quickly once it shifts into a more thriller-like tone with politics driving the tension.

What really keeps you hooked is how everything escalates, where all the decisions have consequences, and basically everyone becomes morally grey. The 100 is always reinventing itself, switching up enemies, settings, rules, and even its moral compass. It doesn’t always work (some arcs go a little overboard), but that willingness to shake everything up is exactly what makes the show such an addictive binge-watch. You’ll finish one episode thinking you understand what phase the story is in, and then the next one hits you with civil war, cults, genocide, and AI suddenly entering the picture.

The 100 is available to buy on Prime Video.

5) Stargate SG-1

Image courtesy of sci fi channel

A fun sci-fi adventure full of action, strange planets, aliens, and that whole “let’s see if this works” vibe (that it’s set to get a revival), Stargate SG-1 doesn’t really need to justify itself. This is a show that never tries to be more than what it is, and that’s why it’s such an easy, enjoyable watch. And guess what? It still works for a lot of people today since it always knew exactly who it was made for. The series follows a military team that travels through an alien portal and ends up on other worlds, dealing with civilizations and threats that feel like Egyptian mythology mashed up with classic sci-fi.

At first, you’re still getting used to the concept, but once the show finds its groove, it turns into an episode machine you can’t stop watching because the pacing just keeps you moving. Not everything is brilliant, but it’s fair to say it has a major advantage over a lot of more modern sci-fi: Stargate SG-1 is comfortable, it’s fun, and it builds a universe big enough for you to live in for weeks without getting bored. But don’t assume it’s all light entertainment either, because when the story calls for seriousness, the show can absolutely pull it off (especially in its longer arcs).

Stargate SG-1 is available to stream on Netflix.

4) Doctor Who

Image courtesy of bbc one

Generations come and go, and it feels like literally everyone knows Doctor Who or has at least heard of it — it’s basically an endless sci-fi show. And because of that, you might look at the number of seasons (more than 40) and immediately feel discouraged, but the fun part is that you don’t actually have to watch everything. You just jump into an era, pick a Doctor, and you’re good to go. The story follows an alien known as the Doctor traveling through time and space in a ship called the TARDIS, usually with human companions, and always stumbling into monsters, wars, paradoxes, and full-on existential tragedies.

Doctor Who can be insanely brilliant, but it can also get cheesy, and somehow still be emotional in a way that hits harder than it has any right to. But it’s never lacking imagination, which is why it keeps pulling people in. The real genius move here is regeneration, which lets the show swap out its lead actor and shift its tone without fully resetting the story. That means you can watch episodes that feel like straight-up horror, others that are pure adventure, and others that play like heartbreaking emotional drama — all within the exact same franchise.

Doctor Who is available to buy on Prime Video.

3) Star Trek: The Next Generation

Image courtesy of Paramount Television

Star Trek: The Next Generation is the moment when Star Trek became the definitive version of itself. The series follows the crew of the USS Enterprise-D, led by Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart), as they travel through space, dealing with alien civilizations, diplomatic crises, and threats like the Borg. And yes, those early episodes definitely have that older TV energy, but once the show clicks, it’s the full package: space exploration, moral dilemmas, intergalactic politics, and a lineup of incredibly strong characters.

And here’s the best part: the production doesn’t rely on pure action to stay interesting; instead, it uses space as an excuse to talk about humanity. Data (Brent Spiner), for example, isn’t just the ship’s android, but one of the smartest narrative tools the series ever created to explore consciousness and identity. The Next Generation is mature, intelligent sci-fi, but it’s never cold or detached. It’s thoughtful without being boring, and when it wants to be exciting, it absolutely delivers.

Star Trek: The Next Generation is available to stream on Paramount+.

2) Futurama

Image Courtesy of Hulu

If you don’t already know Futurama, you’ve definitely seen at least one of its memes floating around the internet. But if you think this is just another animated comedy that’s set in the future, you’re seriously underestimating one of the best-written sci-fi shows. The concept alone is an easy hook: Fry, an average guy from 1999, gets accidentally frozen and wakes up in the year 3000, where he ends up working as an interplanetary delivery boy. And from that point on, you should expect the most ridiculous situations imaginable. It’s totally funny, but it also understands what sci-fi is supposed to be.

The show doesn’t just use futuristic ideas as background decoration — it actually plays with time travel, paradoxes, cloning, parallel universes, and even math (and somehow still manages to make great jokes out of all of it). The real secret of Futurama is that it has heart, so it makes you laugh, and then out of nowhere, it hits you with something emotional. And it’s worth highlighting characters like Bender and Leela, who are a big reason the show survived cancellations and managed to come back more than once. It’s sci-fi, but with real comedy and actual soul.

Futurama is available to stream on Hulu.

1) The X-Files

Image Courtesy of Fox

The X-Files is a major sci-fi landmark, and it’s no surprise it managed to push past 200 episodes and is now about to get a reboot. A pioneer in more ways than one, the series follows FBI agents Fox Mulder (David Duchovny) and Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson) as they investigate paranormal cases, alien encounters, and deep government conspiracies. And in doing so, it created an identity that very few productions have ever been able to replicate: paranoia, mystery, and that feeling that the world is way bigger and darker than you think. And even when the main mythology stumbles a bit, the show makes up for it with standalone episodes so strong they feel like mini horror and sci-fi films.

And the biggest reason it all works is the dynamic between the two leads: Mulder believes too much, Scully doubts too much, and the audience gets pulled right in between them. Plus, The X-Files basically taught TV how to do “monster of the week” storytelling without making it feel disposable, and it also helped create the kind of fandom that loves theorizing, questioning everything, and hunting for clues. Honestly, if people spend so much time debating shows online, a lot of that culture exists because this show helped build it.

The X-Files is available to stream on Hulu.

What do you think of these shows? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!