Everything Coming to Paramount+ in December 2024

With December just days away, streaming services like Paramount+ are preparing subscribers for the month ahead by revealing all of the new movies, TV shows, and specials being added to lineups over the next few weeks. Paramount+ recently shared its December 2024 newsletter, revealing all of the new additions arriving next month, which are headlined by one of the most highly anticipated prequels in some time.
December 13th marks the premiere of Showtime’s new series, Dexter: Original Sin. The show tells the origin story of iconic TV serial killer Dexter, with Patrick Gibson taking over the titular role from Michael C. Hall.
You can check out the full list of Paramount+ December arrivals below!
December 1st
Hell on Wheels (seasons 1-5)
Longmire (seasons 1-6)
45 Years
A Christmas Carol
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
Annie
Arthur Christmas
Bad Moms
Baywatch
Bebe’s Kids
Blade Runner 2049
Boogie Nights
Born on the Fourth of July
Burn After Reading
Charlotte’s Web
Chicago
Chocolate City
Christmas Cupid
Cliffhanger
Cocktail
Coneheads
Contagion
Critical Condition
Crocodile Dundee
Crocodile Dundee II
Cujo
Deck The Halls
Detained
Disturbia
Down to Earth
Edward Scissorhands
Fear
Fist Fight
Free Willy
Full Metal Jacket
Get Rich or Die Tryin’
Heaven Can Wait
Hell or High Water
Her
Hustle & Flow
John Grisham’s The Rainmaker
Judas and the Black Messiah
Julie & Julia
King Richard
L.A. Confidential
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life
Love, Rosie
Major League
Malcolm X
Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All!
Miracle on 34th Street
Mirror Mirror
Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation
Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult
Nancy Drew
No Country for Old Men
Point Break
Primal Fear
Rings
Risky Business
Rosemary’s Baby
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
The Back-up Plan
The Cider House Rules
The Exorcist
The Good Liar
The Iron Giant
The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain
The Lovely Bones
The Matrix
The Monster Squad
The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
The Outsiders
The Perfect Holiday
The Queen
The Secret Garden
The Uninvited
Think Like a Man
Think Like a Man Too
This Is Where I Leave You
Tom and Jerry: A Nutcracker Tale
Tom and Jerry: Santa’s Little Helpers
Trading Places
Unaccompanied Minors
Wayne’s World 2
What Men Want
What Remains
What Remains
Wild Things
Winter’s Bone
World Trade Center
Zodiac
December 2nd
SpongeBob SquarePants, “SpongeBob & Sandy’s Country Christmas” special
December 3rd
as1one: The Israeli-Palestinian Pop Music Journey docuseries premiere
December 4th
Peppa Pig: Winter Wonderland
Teen Mom Family Reunion (season 3)
December 6th
Extreme Movie
December 8th
Joe Bell
The Score
December 9th
The Fabulous Four
December 11th
First Wives Club (seasons 1-3)
December 13th
Dexter: Original Sin series premiere
December 19th
Nate Bargatze Nashville Christmas
December 20th
National Christmas Tree Lighting
Josh Groban & Friends Go Home For The Holidays
December 22nd
The 47th Annual Kennedy Center Honors
December 27th
The Greatest @Home Videos: Holiday Edition
Grammy Greats: The Stories Behind the Songs
December 29th
Grammy Greats: The Most Memorable Moments
December 31st
New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash (live stream only)
5 to 7
Aurora: A Love Story
Backcountry
Match
The Riot Club
The Salvation
Welcome to New York