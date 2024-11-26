Everything Coming to Paramount+ in December 2024

With December just days away, streaming services like Paramount+ are preparing subscribers for the month ahead by revealing all of the new movies, TV shows, and specials being added to lineups over the next few weeks. Paramount+ recently shared its December 2024 newsletter, revealing all of the new additions arriving next month, which are headlined by one of the most highly anticipated prequels in some time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

December 13th marks the premiere of Showtime’s new series, Dexter: Original Sin. The show tells the origin story of iconic TV serial killer Dexter, with Patrick Gibson taking over the titular role from Michael C. Hall.

You can check out the full list of Paramount+ December arrivals below!

December 1st

Hell on Wheels (seasons 1-5)

Longmire (seasons 1-6)

45 Years

A Christmas Carol

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

Annie

Arthur Christmas

Bad Moms

Baywatch

Bebe’s Kids

Blade Runner 2049

Boogie Nights

Born on the Fourth of July

Burn After Reading

Charlotte’s Web

Chicago

Chocolate City

Christmas Cupid

Cliffhanger

Cocktail

Coneheads

Contagion

Critical Condition

Crocodile Dundee

Crocodile Dundee II

Cujo

Deck The Halls

Detained

Disturbia

Down to Earth

Edward Scissorhands

Fear

Fist Fight

Free Willy

Full Metal Jacket

Get Rich or Die Tryin’

Heaven Can Wait

Hell or High Water

Her

Hustle & Flow

John Grisham’s The Rainmaker

Judas and the Black Messiah

Julie & Julia

King Richard

L.A. Confidential

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life

Love, Rosie

Major League

Malcolm X

Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All!

Miracle on 34th Street

Mirror Mirror

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation

Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult

Nancy Drew

No Country for Old Men

Point Break

Primal Fear

Rings

Risky Business

Rosemary’s Baby

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

The Back-up Plan

The Cider House Rules

The Exorcist

The Good Liar

The Iron Giant

The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain

The Lovely Bones

The Matrix

The Monster Squad

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The Outsiders

The Perfect Holiday

The Queen

The Secret Garden

The Uninvited

Think Like a Man

Think Like a Man Too

This Is Where I Leave You

Tom and Jerry: A Nutcracker Tale

Tom and Jerry: Santa’s Little Helpers

Trading Places

Unaccompanied Minors

Wayne’s World 2

What Men Want

What Remains

What Remains

Wild Things

Winter’s Bone

World Trade Center

Zodiac

December 2nd

SpongeBob SquarePants, “SpongeBob & Sandy’s Country Christmas” special

December 3rd

as1one: The Israeli-Palestinian Pop Music Journey docuseries premiere

December 4th

Peppa Pig: Winter Wonderland

Teen Mom Family Reunion (season 3)

December 6th

Extreme Movie

December 8th

Joe Bell

The Score

December 9th

The Fabulous Four

December 11th

First Wives Club (seasons 1-3)

December 13th

Dexter: Original Sin series premiere

December 19th

Nate Bargatze Nashville Christmas

December 20th

National Christmas Tree Lighting

Josh Groban & Friends Go Home For The Holidays

December 22nd

The 47th Annual Kennedy Center Honors

December 27th

The Greatest @Home Videos: Holiday Edition

Grammy Greats: The Stories Behind the Songs

December 29th

Grammy Greats: The Most Memorable Moments

December 31st

New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash (live stream only)

5 to 7

Aurora: A Love Story

Backcountry

Match

The Riot Club

The Salvation

Welcome to New York