Lanterns: James Gunn Debunks Newest Rumor

James Gunn is debunking the latest rumor about the Green Lantern television show, Lanterns. On Threads, a fan asked DC Studios head Gunn if a rumor about the DCU's John Stewart being in his early 20s — as John Stewart is one of the two leads previously announced for the Max series. However, Gunn shot the rumor about the character's age down, reminding fans that nothing is official unless it comes from him.

"Guys. If I've said it once I've said it a thousand times," Gunn wrote. "Everything out there is bullshit unless it comes from me. People don't even know the writer on the show. How do you think they'd know the age [of] the character?"

What Do We Know About The Green Lantern TV Series?

Right now, very little is known about Green Lantern television series. Last summer, Gunn confirmed various casting additions to the DCU, including Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner. As Finn Wittrock had previously cast as Gardner for the television series, some fans wondered if the series was separate from the rest of the DCU, something that Gunn clarified was not the case and that Fillion would portray Guy Gardner across all of the DCU.

"The Green Lanterns show is not separate; Nate will play Guy in all parts of the DCU," wrote at the time.

Last January, DC Studios confirmed that the series, titled Lanterns, would center on two of the most well-known Green Lanterns — Hal Jordan and John Stewart — in what was described as a cosmic True Detective story that involves them finding an "ancient horror" on Earth that will lead into the wider story that the DCU is preparing to tell.

Gunn Also Offered An Update On The Brave and the Bold

Gunn also recently took to Threads to clear up rumors about The Brave and the Bold with Gunn revealing that, despite reports and rumors suggesting that The Aviator and Skyfall alum John Logan was attached to write the film, that is not in fact the case.

The Brave and the Bold is confirmed to star Bruce Wayne / Batman and Damian Wayne / Robin, with Gunn and Safran teasing that the film might feature other characters from the larger "Bat-family."

"This is the introduction of the DCU's Batman..." Gunn explained to reporters in January of this year. "This is the story of Damian Wayne, who is Batman's actual son who we didn't know existed for the first eight to 10 years of his life. He was raised as a little murderer and assassin. He's a little son of a bitch. He's my favorite Robin. It's based on the Grant Morrison comic book's run, which is one of my favorite Batman runs, and we are putting that all together right now."

