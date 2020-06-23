Peacock Confirms July 15 Launch for Android Devices

✖

Peacock, NBCUniversal’s new streaming service, today announced it will be available on Google platforms, including Android, Android TV devices, Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices on the day of the app's launch, July 15, 2020. At that time, Peacock will offer a free tier featuring movies, shows, and live and on-demand programming across news, sports, reality and late night. Peacock Premium, which offers 15,000 hours of content, will be offered free of charge to Android users until Oct. 15, 2020. After the promotional period ends, Peacock Premium will be available for $4.99 per month on Android and Android TV via Google Play in-app purchase, and viewers who want to can upgrade to an ad-free tier for an additional $5.00 per month.

Peacock is the latest streaming service to launch as an extension of a specific entertainment brand. While NBCUniversal populates Peacock with as much of their content as they can, HBO Max offers WarnerMedia content and Disney+ is Disney's own stomping ground.

"Given Google’s extensive customer reach, millions of people will be able to start streaming Peacock on their preferred platform or device this July," said Maggie McLean Suniewick, President, Business Development and Partnerships, Peacock, in a statement. "We've made Peacock free to our distribution partners, including Google, because we want people everywhere to stream Peacock, and the Peacock Premium promotion demonstrates our commitment to providing incredible value for our mutual customers."

The other distribution partners include AppleTV and Microsoft's Xbox platforms. In April, Peacock’s early preview rolled out to Comcast’s Xfinity X1 and Flex customers at no additional cost. Comcast owns NBCUniversal, making the deal similar to the "free" HBO Max offered to HBO subscribers who were already paying WarnerMedia as much or more for the premium cable channel as the app costs on its own.

Peacock recently announced original programming available at launch including Brave New World, The Capture, Intelligence, and Lost Speedways; sports documentary In Deep with Ryan Lochte; and the entire full-length film Psych 2: Lassie Come Home. In addition, customers will enjoy current season programming from NBC and Telemundo, access to hundreds of blockbuster movies like Jurassic Park, Do the Right Thing, and Shrek; and iconic shows including comedies Parks and Recreation, 30 Rock, Saturday Night Live, King of Queens, Everybody Loves Raymond, Two and a Half Men, Frasier, George Lopez, Psych, Monk, and Cheers; dramas Law & Order: SVU, Downton Abbey, Yellowstone, Friday Night Lights, House, Battlestar Galactica, Parenthood,Heroes, and kids' programing including Curious George, DreamWorks' Where’s Waldo?, and Cleopatra in Space.

Peacock customers will also enjoy daily programming highlights from popular news programming, and 75 streaming channels, including clip-based channels like the best of NBC's latenight comedy sketches, the best sketches from the SNL Vault, plus news channels from NBC News Now and Sky News, and more.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.