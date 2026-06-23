Peacock Just Cancelled Hit 94% RT Series That Ended on a Cliffhanger

In the age of streaming, fans shouldn’t be surprised when a show gets cancelled after one season. Not because any of them deserve it, in truth that’s almost never it, but simply because it happens so frequently. Just last week, Netflix gave the axe to The Buroughs after one season, despite originally considering a two-season renewal. Even worse than the cancellation of shows now after just one batch of episodes is when the series ends on a cliffhanger, with fans that tuned in desperate for the next piece of the story. This week that honor belongs to Peacock, which has cancelled one of their hit shows despite no resolution at the ending.

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According to a new report from Variety, Peacock has officially cancelled the spy-thriller series Ponies after just one season. This news is especially shocking not only because of who starred in the show, with Game of Thrones‘ Emilia Clarke and The White Lotus’ Haley Lu Richardson paired together, but because it was a critical hit. As of this writing, Ponies has a 94% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes with over 30 reviews added for the show. On top of that, Ponies had a devious ending, leaving on a cliffhanger that left its two characters’ fates up in the air.

Peacock Cancels Ponies Despite Cliffhanger Ending

The reality of why Ponies was cancelled is almost certainly a viewership one. Though Peacock doesn’t release data for its original shows like Netflix, it’s worth noting that Ponies never appeared on the Nielsen streaming charts once since it debuted in back in January. All eight episodes of the show premiered at once back in the first month of the year, and though one might think that would be a slow time of the year, the truth is Ponies had major competition.

At the time Ponies premiered, not only were new episodes of Fallout airing on Prime Video every week, but it was just two weeks after the series finale of Stranger Things had debuted on Netflix. As a result, both of those genre shows were eating up the charts, as well as the attention of fans. In addition, Netflix’s His & Hers was the top show at the time, but the service also made headlines by streaming a show previously a Hulu original, the Stephen King adaptation 11.22.63, which also charted.

Even worse, Ponies was outdone by another show on Peacock, the series that may well be their biggest hit, The Traitors. Since the US version of this reality series premiered on Peacock, it has been one of their most consistent shows on the platform, with over 892 million minutes streamed in the week that Ponies premiered.

This is a developing story, it will be updated.