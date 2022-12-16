Peacock Announces New Untitled Horror Series With Ian McCulloch and James Wan Producing

James Wan is set to produce a new, as-yet-untitled mystery-horror series for Peacock. The Aquaman and The Conjuring director, who recently inked a deal with Blumhouse, will collaborate with writer and executive producer Robert McCulloch (Yellowstone, Chicago Fire) on the project, which has secured a straight-to-series order on the NBCUniversal-owned streaming platform. Universal is the distributor for Blumhouse these days, and they have worked with Universal Cable Productions on projects like the TV adaptation of The Purge. While Blumhouse isn't involved in the Wan/McCulloch project, Universal Cable Productions is. The series will be inspired by the New York Times bestselling novel Stinger by Robert McCammon.

The series follows a disparate group of people on a ranch who must come together in the face of a mysterious threat. Stinger takes place during a single twenty-four-hour period in Inferno, Texas. Inferno is a town in trouble, driven to the brink by racial tension, gang violence, and a collapsing economy. But things can always get worse, and they do so with astonishing speed.

"We are so excited for this adrenalized thriller about a group of people overcoming adversity, that's both entertaining and emotional," said Lisa Katz, President Scripted Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. "We know this upcoming drama will be in expert hands with James Wan, E.L. Katz, Ian McCulloch, our partners at UCP, and is sure to be a binge-worthy mystery for Peacock audiences."

"When you bring together James Wan, Ian McCulloch, E.L. Katz and a bestselling novel by Robert McCammon, you've got all the ingredients for an incredible series," said Beatrice Springborn, President, UCP. "We're ecstatic to partner with Peacock to bring this thrill ride of a show to their audience."

There are no cast in place as yet.

Wan's films have generated billions in revenue for Warner Bros., but the studio reportedly made no effort to reach out to him after his previous contract expired, leading to him seeking a better deal at Blumhouse.

Atomic Monster's James Wan (The Conjuring Universe, Archive 81, Malignant), Michael Clear (Archive 81, Swamp Thing) and Rob Hackett (Archive 81, I Know What You Did Last Summer) will executive produce alongside director (101) / executive producer E.L. Katz (The Haunting of Bly Manor, Channel Zero), writer / executive producer Ian McCulloch (Yellowstone, Deputy, Chicago Fire) and executive producer / author Robert McCammon (Stinger). Danielle Bozzone will oversee for Atomic Monster.