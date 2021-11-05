Peacock Reveals Thanksgiving Day Programming Schedule to Celebrate the Holiday

With Halloween in the rearview and attention being turned to Thanksgiving celebrations at the end of the month, Peacock has revealed all the ways subscribers can celebrate the season by unveiling its slate of programming on November 25th. In addition to being able to watch the iconic Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, audiences will also be able to check out the annual National Dog Show as well as Sunday Night Football. Additionally, even after the Thanksgiving festivities come to a close, Peacock has a number of holiday-themed movies and TV shows that fans can check out heading into December’s holiday season.

The schedule of events on Peacock on Thursday, November 25th is as follows:

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade – 9 a.m. ET

For the first time ever, Peacock will stream live coverage of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, providing audiences with even more ways to watch one of the nation’s largest and most anticipated holiday celebrations. Peacock’s Parade float will also take flight, bringing NBCUniversal’s streaming service to life like never before. The float will feature a camera perched on top of the Peacock, which will capture and stream a unique bird’s eye view of the Parade for spectators to enjoy. Onboard the float will be the stars of Peacock’s breakout original comedy series, Girls5eva, including Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell, and Busy Philipps, who will perform the series’ hit song “Famous 5eva.” To learn more about Peacock and how to sign up, please visit PeacockTV.com. For more information on the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, please visit www.macys.com/parade.

National Dog Show presented by Purina – 12 p.m. ET

Hosted by John O’Hurley (Seinfeld and previous winner of Dancing with the Stars)and with David Frei, “the dean of dog show commentators,” behind the mic, Peacock will stream one of the most anticipated Thanksgiving programming events of the holiday season.

National Dog Show Junior presented by Purina – 2 p.m. ET

Hosted by Matt Iseman, Laurie Hernandez, and kid reporter Anna Laible, Peacock will exclusively stream a brand-new way to watch the National Dog Show — including kid-focused content that will combine judging highlights with Best in Show features.

Sunday Night Football on Thanksgiving Night – 8 p.m. ET

Continuing its presentation of Sunday Night Football, Peacock will stream NFL coverage as the Buffalo Bills take on the New Orleans Saints from the Caesars Superdome.

Stick Around for Holiday Classics

In between the Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday seasons,Peacock will also present some of the most iconic movies and specials such as How the Grinch Stole Christmas November 1st, Santa Clause: The Movie November 1st, and Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You November 13th. Fans can also binge their favorite comedies during the holidays including The Office Superfan Episodes for Seasons 1-3 and all seven seasons of Parks & Rec.

Tune in to Peacock on Thursday, November 25th to check out their Thanksgiving Day programming.

