Ben Schwartz Reveals His Role in the Sonic the Hedgehog Macy’s Float

It was revealed today that the balloon based on Sonic the Hedgehog is set to return to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for the first time since 2013. The news caught the attention of actor Ben Schwartz, who is set to reprise his role as the character in 2022’s Sonic the Hedgehog 2. Joking with fans on Twitter, Schwartz revealed that he’ll actually be inside the float for parade, while singing one of the franchise’s most memorable tunes! Schwartz is joking of course, but it will be interesting to see if he might make an appearance at the parade, regardless.

“I will be inside this float singing the green hill zone theme for the entire parade.” joked Schwartz.

Sonic the Hedgehog has a long history with the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, going all the way back to 1993. That year, Sega introduced the balloon to promote the release of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 on the Sega Genesis. The original balloon was shorter, with a design that evoked the version that Sega now refers to as “Classic Sonic.” That balloon lasted until 1997, but Sonic would make his triumphant return in 2011, with a look that reflected the changes the character had seen starting in the Dreamcast era. The new version has a taller, thinner design. The balloon was only used through 2013, but will now make its return to the parade this November.

The parade should be the perfect way for Sega and Paramount to promote Sonic the Hedgehog 2! The first Sonic the Hedgehog movie was one of the lone box office success stories of 2020, offering a faithful take on the blue blur that audiences immediately connected with. The sequel will bring back director Jeff Fowler, as well as stars Ben Schwartz, Jim Carrey, James Marsden, and Tika Sumpter. Of course, the big new addition to the cast will be The Suicide Squad‘s Idris Elba, who will take on the role of Knuckles the Echidna. The film is set to release in theaters April 8, 2022.

