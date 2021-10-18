Pokemon Gets New Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Balloon

For the first time ever, a Pokemon besides Pikachu will appear in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The Pokemon Company just revealed a brand new balloon that will fly down the streets of New York as part of this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The new balloon features both Pikachu and Eevee riding on a Poke Ball-style sled. You can check out an official first look at the balloon below:

“Pikachu and Eevee are the perfect ambassadors to represent the fun and joy of Pokemon in this new balloon debuting during the brand’s 25th anniversary year,” said Colin Palmer, vice president of marketing for The Pokemon Company International, in a press release announcing the new balloon. “Pikachu remains an icon of the brand, and its annual appearance in the Macy’s Parade has been delighting fans and families for decades. The introduction of Eevee, known for its unique Evolution abilities, is the perfect Pokemon friend to join Pikachu and represent the brand as we look to the future and all of the fun and adventures which are yet to come.”

Pikachu has appeared in 21 straight Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parades, dating back to 2000. This new balloon is the fourth Pokemon-themed balloon to appear in the parade and the first to feature more than one Pokemon.

Last year, The Pokemon Company used the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to reveal its 25th anniversary logo as a precursor to the franchise’s plans for the next year. Over the course of the year, The Pokemon Company organized a full music album (featuring the likes of Katy Perry and Post Malone), worked on several collaborations with established brands like Levi’s and McDonald’s, and released a slew of anniversary products. Right now, The Pokemon Company is set to release two games as a capstone to its 25th anniversary plans. The first set of games are remakes of Pokemon Diamond and Pearl, with some new features and updated graphics. The other new game is Pokemon Legends: Arceus, a new style of Pokemon game set in the Pokemon world’s ancient past that features new catch mechanics and a new battle style.