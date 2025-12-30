Peacock’s New Sci-Fi Series is An Instant Streaming Hit

Simu Liu is taking a dip into the world of the small screen, and his new show is not disappointing. It’s managed to immediately shoot to the top of the charts for Peacock, becoming the number 1 streamed show on the platform according to FlixPatrol—after having only debuted 3 days ago.

The Copenhagen Test, starring Simu Liu and Melissa Berrera, centers around Alexander Hale, a first-generation Chinese-American analyst. Stuck downstairs at his top-secret spy agency, The Orphanage, Alexander begins to suspect that he might be the mole his bosses are hunting for, coming to the horrifying realization that his eyes and ears have been hacked. He decides to pretend that he doesn’t know about the hack, working with his agency to continue searching for the mole. The Orphanage begins to build a fake world around him, giving him a “promotion,” assigning him a “girlfriend,” and sending him on a mission that unravels the lines between reality and paranoia.

It’s A Fun, Reality-Bending Thriller

So far, The Copenhagen Test has done better with general audiences than critics, bringing in an 80% on the Rotten Tomatoes Popcornmeter and a 71% on the Tomatometer. But with only three days of streaming under its belt, those numbers are sure to rise. Martin Carr of CBR says, “As the rabbit hole goes deeper, and it becomes unclear exactly what side everyone is on, The Copenhagen Test keeps changing things, revealing several subtle plot twists across an eight-episode run that consistently delivers on expectations.” But Aramide Tinubu of Variety disagrees, saying, “The Copenhagen Test has a great deal of potential, but its overly complicated plot, crammed with too many characters, leads nowhere.”

Audience members disagree with that last take, though, with one saying, “I thought this was super fun and interesting. As someone who isn’t aware of how it feels to be Asian in America, I was intrigued by the way Alexander was treated by the people and organizations in his life. I also loved the legacy actors in this, such as Adina Porter, Brian Darcy, and Kathleen C. Melissa Barrera blew me away playing such a complicated and mysterious woman. Her chemistry with Simu is a highlight of the show. Sinclair, Daniel, and Mark are equally good. I feel the show actors really make this a fun one to binge.” Another added, “I thought it was a fun binge-worthy series for the holidays. It’s not revolutionary, but it is a thrill watching a show that does keep you guessing. I’ll be interested in watching another season if they make another one.”

All in all, it seems like The Copenhagen Test is a successful spy thriller, worth nabbing that top spot on Peacock.

Have you seen The Copenhagen Test? Let us know your thoughts about the show in the comments, and then check out the ComicBook forum to keep the conversation going.