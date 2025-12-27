Major Marvel Star’s New Sci-Fi Thriller Series Hits Peacock (& You Can Binge All 8 Episodes)

Fans of sci-fi have had a lot of high points in 2025, with December ending the year particularly strongly thanks to the slow-burn success of Pluribus. And for anyone looking for their next sci-fi fix, Peacock is already delivering thanks to a genre-mash-up series that is part spy show and part high-concept sci-fi. Much like Pluribus, it’s an exercise in building tension, as the unsettling truth is revealed, and all 8 episodes are now available to binge.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It may have been a while since Simu Liu appeared in the MCU, but fans can see him in Peacock’s The Copenhagen Test, which comes to us courtesy of exec producer James Wan, and creator Thomas Brandon (who previously wrote on The Vampire Diaries spinoff Legacies). It’s more conventional than Pluribus, but it will scratch the same ominous itches for a lot of fans, and it’s absolutely worth your time if you’re a fan of either espionage storytelling or sci-fi. As a mark of critical confidence, the show is also currently rated 75% Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes (though it’s early days for submitted reviews).

What Is The Copenhagen Test & Why You Should Watch It

Set in the near future, The Copenhagen Test is a hauntingly relevant warning as much as it is a sci-fi. Liu plays Alexander Hale, an intelligence analyst whose brain is hacked by unknown enemies, forcing him into a dangerous game of cat and mouse as he attempts to uncover who is to blame, while evading suspicion himself. To complicate matters, he works for a secret agency monitoring compromised secret agencies (basically a mole hunter), who inevitably turn their crosshairs upon him as a potential rogue asset. The hackers’ threat to kill his parents if he doesn’t comply adds just the right amount of tension to bring things to the boil.

Simu Liu is excellent, and alongside him, Melissa Barrera is just as good as Michelle, an innocuous-seeming stranger he grows close to. As the whole show is about the perception of truth and reality, it should come as no surprise that she is not who she seems, either. The espionage elements are like a modern James Bond we probably won’t get given the clamor for nostalgia in that particular world, and the sci-fi elements (not least surveillance paranoia and the dangers and promise of “bio-hacking” feel like a desperately necessary warning.)

Play video

The binge format also really works here, because while there’s a mystery element to it, it’s not really necessary to let things percolate, and the pace is helped by watching multiple episodes at once. And as with anything Liu takes part in, The Copenhagen Test is yet another reminder of what the MCU has been missing while he’s been sidelined – and what we can look forward to once he’s back in Avengers: Doomsday in 2026.

Have you watched The Copenhagen Test yet? What did you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!