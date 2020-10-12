Pennyworth Season 2 Teaser Trailer Released

The most beloved butler in comics history is returning for another fight to save the future of London. After the first critically-acclaimed season of Pennyworth, the prequel series about Batman's butler Alfred, Epix is bringing back the series for a second installment at the end of this year. Season 2 of Pennyworth is set to debut on on December 13th, and fans finally have a glimpse at what will be in store when the series returns. During this year's virtual New York Comic Con, Epix unveiled the first teaser trailer for Pennyworth Season 2, which you can watch in the video above.

Season 2 of Pennyworth will once again feature Jack Bannon as the titular Alfred, years before Bruce Wayne ever falls into his care. The series also stars Ben Aldridge and Emma Paetz as Thomas Wayne and Martha Kane, the two people who eventually become Bruce Wayne's parents. In addition to following Aflred's story, the second season of Pennyworth will dive even deeper into the saga of Martha and Thomas. It was confirmed back at DC FanDome that this season will deliver the news that Martha is pregnant with Thomas' child.

This season will also feature a few new faces, including one that has a substantial part to play in the eventual creation of Batman. Simon Manyonda (His Dark Materials) has joined the cast of Pennyworth Season 2 in the role of Lucius Fox, who many know as the man responsible for Batman's gear and tech.

According to Epix, Lucius Fox is described as "a young American scientist, precise. to the point of pedantry, deliberately calm, honest, and direct to a fault; he suffers no fools gladly. His friends would say he's a man of conscience; his enemies would say he's judgemental and dogmatic. An integral part of the DC Universe, this marks his introduction to the Wayne family."

Jessica de Gouw is also joining the cast of Pennyworth to play Melanie Troy. She'll be joined by new series regulars James Purefoy, Edward Hogg, Jessye Romeo, Ramon Tikaram, and Harriet Slater.

Are you looking forward to the second season of Pennyworth? What did you think of the trailer? Let us know in the comments!