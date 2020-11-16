People's Choice Awards: Wynonna Earp Wins Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show

✖

Even with abbreviated seasons, production shutdowns, and shifted schedules in 2020 thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there was still quite a bit of television for fans to settle in and watch this year and among the popular genres fans had to choose from was Sci-Fi and Fantasy -- a broad genre that includes everything from time travel to vampires and witches and werewolves to comic book fare and more. At least that's the makeup of this year's nominees for the Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2020 at this year's People's Choice Awards and while there was some stiff competition it's Wynonna Earp that ultimately took home the prize.

Given the show's devoted fan base, Wynonna Earp's win is not a huge surprise. When the show's fourth season was unexpectedly delayed, fans came out in droves to support it, helping keep the series alive. The series' fourth season officially debuted on SYFY back in July. The second half of the fourth season entered production in July.

"Wynonna Earp is a bona fide phenomenon," Chris McCumber, President, Entertainment Networks - USA & SYFY said. "Not only did it return for its fourth season stronger than its third, the resilience and passion of the Earpers continues to shine across social media, 'cons and more."

Competition in this category was solid with DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Legacies, Lock & Key, Supergirl, Supernatural, The Flash, The Umbrella Academy, and Wynonna Earp all vying for the honor. Of that grouping, several of the shows have been nominated multiple times in the past in this category, including The Flash, The Umbrella Academy and Supernatural. Supernatural in particular has been nominated a total of 10 times with 4 previous wins in the category while Wynonna Earp has been nominated once before, in 2018, winning that year as well making tonight's win it's second.

Winners for the People's Choice Awards are determined by fans who can vote for their choice 3 ways, per the People's Choice Awards website: pca.eonline.com, Twitter, and Xfinity (where available) with Twitter voting requiring a specific format using the category hashtag and corresponding nominee hashtag in the same post. Fans can vote up to 25 times per day, per category, per method to ensure their choice is heard.

