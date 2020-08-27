Wynonna Earp Season 4 Mid-Season Finale Teaser Released

Ahead of the midseason finale this Sunday, SYFY has released the official teaser for the upcoming new episode of Wynonna Earp. Set to premiere this Sunday, August 30 at 10 PM ET/PT on SYFY the new episode will see the gang race to save one of their own but be hindered by unseen forces. Production on the series' was halted earlier this year by the coronavirus pandemic, but filming has already resumed for the second half of the season which will air on the network sometime next year. Watch the trailer for the mid-season finale in the player above.

Despite a two year hiatus between season three and four, Wynonna Earp returned to impressive ratings on the cable network when it premiered in July, bringing in 1.2 million multiplatform views for its season four premiere. The series beat out other popular shows in the same night including 90 Day Fiancé, The Chi, The Alienist, and Yellowstone while also generating 22.3 million estimated impressions across the twitterverse in the month of July.

"Wynonna Earp is a bona fide phenomenon," Chris McCumber, President, Entertainment Networks - USA & SYFY said. "Not only did it return for its fourth season stronger than its third, the resilience and passion of the Earpers continues to shine across social media, 'cons and more."

The series returned with an 88% rating on Rotten Tomatoes with ComicBook.com's own Jamie Jirak awarding it a Four out of Five, writing: "There are few fandoms as dedicated and outspoken as Earpers (they managed to win the series Best Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show at the People's Choice Awards despite the fact that it wasn't even on the original ballot), and they will not be disappointed in the show's return. While we wish we could have seen more of Jeremy (Varun Saranga), there's not much to complain about when it comes to these new episodes. "On the Road Again" and "Friends In Low Places" provided laughs, feels, scares, drama, and a lot of Nicole Haught (Katherine Barrell). Enjoy, Earpers!"

Syfy’s Season 4 description for the series reads:

“The infamous Earp Curse is broken, and witty and wild demon hunter Wynonna Earp would love to be celebrating with cold whisky and hot donuts. Too bad she has to rescue everyone she loves, save the town of Purgatory, and take on her most diabolical, Earp-hating enemy yet — all without her trustworthy gun, Peacemaker. And that’s just Monday…”

