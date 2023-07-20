Percy Jackson Event Scheduled For San Diego Comic-Con: What Can Fans Expect?

Percy Jackson and the Olympians has a presence at San Diego Comic-Con. Rick Riordan's mythological world of Greek gods and monsters wrapped principal photography this past February and has been deep in the post-production process ever since. While there is no word on when the marketing campaign will kick into full gear, current rumblings indicate that things are already in motion. Last Friday, fans got their first official teaser poster for the upcoming Disney+ series, showcasing a Greek battle helmet alongside a Camp Half-Blood banner. This came alongside news that Percy Jackson and the Olympians would be showcased on one of SDCC's various bags.

Since then, snapshots from the SDCC floor have revealed a new still image from the Percy Jackson series, one which hints at a key plot point from The Lightning Thief being adapted for the show. While all Percy Jackson-related news at SDCC has been breadcrumbs thus far, a big wave of reveals could be coming this Saturday.

As shared on the official @percyseries Instagram account, there will be Camp Half-Blood counselors rocking orange tees at the "Gaslamp Quarter" of SDCC on Saturday, July 22nd at 3 PM ET. Specifics on the event remain unknown.

What Should Percy Jackson Fans Expect?

Considering this is not an official panel, it is unlikely that Percy Jackson and the Olympians will debut any trailer footage on the SDCC floor. That said, it is possible that these Camp Half-Blood counselors will provide insight into the series itself.

With one still image already making the rounds, this Percy Jackson event could showcase more official photos from the series. Fans have seen looks at Percy (Walker Scobell), Annabeth (Leah Jeffries), and Grover (Aryan Simhadri) multiple times now. Could first glimpses at supporting characters like Luke (Charlie Bushnell) or Clarisse (Dior Goodjohn) be in store?

Another possible reveal could be related to merchandise. With teaser posters and bags already making the rounds, more Percy Jackson swag could be on the way. Considering these Camp Half-Blood counselors are already confirmed to be wearing the signature orange t-shirts, could this be the day that the tees are made available to the public?

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is currently in post-production and is listed on Disney+ as arriving in 2024.