Disney+ Releases New Official Image From Percy Jackson

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is pushing through production. The live-action adaptation of Rick Riordan's best-selling book series is currently filming its first season in Vancouver, which follows the events of the first novel, Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief. Riordan, who also serves as an executive producer on the show, provided a recent update that revealed that the series has filmed "pretty much through chapter nine" of the 22-chapter book that these first eight episodes are based on. Since that update, Percy Jackson has ventured to Simon Fraser University, where it appears it is filming the famous Gateway Arch scene from The Lightning Thief.

While times are busy at Camp Half-Blood, both fans and talent alike are taking the time to celebrate a special day. Today, August 18th is Percy Jackson's birthday. Despite this day ultimately becoming a dreadful one in the books, as The Great Prophecy forewarns of Olympus's preservation or demise come Percy's 16th birthday, that doesn't mean it is without its gifts.

Disney+ celebrated the big day by dropping the first official image from the Percy Jackson series. From left to right, Leah Jeffries' Annabeth Chase, Walker Scobell's Percy, and Aryan Simhadri's Grover embrace in the forest, which is likely the woods of Camp Half-Blood.

While this image doesn't give away any big details about the first season, it does confirm a couple of minor changes for the main trio. Annabeth and Percy have swapped hair colors, as Percy is known to have black hair in the books while Annabeth's golden locks typically stick out of her New York Yankees baseball cap. This isn't unlike previous text to screen adaptations, as most recently Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan had her powers altered for the Ms. Marvel show.

The all smiles nature of the main trio is likely due to the productiveness of the series itself. The aforementioned "through chapter nine" update that Riordan provided is just one piece of the larger puzzle, as the author also revealed that the early episodes are already going through the editing process.

"In general, we have now covered most of the principal photography for 'block one,' which has been overseen by our fearless directorial leader James Bobin. While we continue filming the subsequent episodes under the talented and able direction of Anders Engström and Jet Wilkinson, James will now retreat into his Fortress of Solitude and begin creating a director's cut for the work he has done so far," Riordan continued. "Everything already looks so good in the raw footage, I can't imagine how great it will be when James gets done choosing his favorite shots and putting them all together. Then the producers (including me) will do our revisions. Then the studio will put in their input."

