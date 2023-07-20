New Percy Jackson Image Hints at Significant Lightning Thief Plot Point

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is inching closer towards its Disney+ premiere. The serialized adaptation of Rick Riordan's best-selling novels wrapped production this past February, completing principal photography on its eight-episode first season. Considering Percy Jackson Season 1 remains in the post-production process, fans have only gotten small teases of what's to come, including a minute-long teaser trailer at Disney D23 Expo 2022 and an official image of Walker Scobell's titular demigod alongside Zeus (Lance Reddick) and Poseidon (Toby Stephens). While the ongoing actors' strike has prevented most promotion of Percy Jackson from happening, tidbits from the upcoming show are surfacing at San Diego Comic-Con.

Percy Jackson's Trio Showcased at SDCC

Camp Half-Blood's finest have been spotted on the SDCC floor. As shared on social media, an SDCC cork board collage features a variety of upcoming shows including Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

(Photo: Disney)

Within the Percy Jackson section of the board is a still image of the show's core trio of Scobell's Percy, Leah Jeffries's Annabeth and Aryan Simhadri's Grover. Alongside the still image comes Percy Jackson's teaser poster, official series logo, and Poseidon's trident.

Where Does This Percy Jackson Image Take Place?

Based on the trio's attire, this picture likely comes during their quest. The first behind-the-scenes photo from Percy Jackson and the Olympians featured these three characters wearing these exact same clothes at Camp Half-Blood. Percy can also be seen donning his plaid shirt in the aforementioned Zeus and Poseidon picture.

(Photo: Disney)

With that timeline indicating that these fits are the group's quest clothes, this image could be set anywhere from the St. Louis Arch to Aunty Em's Gnome Emporium. That said, the dark rock imagery in the background points to the likeliest location being the Underworld. As fans of The Lightning Thief know, Percy and company's quest eventually takes them to Hades's domain.

Another notable Easter egg in this image is Annabeth's camp necklace, an accessory that demigods wear to represent their tenure at Camp Half-Blood.

(Photo: Disney)

In The Lightning Thief, Annabeth gives Percy her necklace for good luck in his fight with Ares. Percy Jackson and the Olympians will likely adapt that exchange in some form, as that image of Percy with Zeus and Poseidon features Percy wearing Annabeth's necklace.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on Percy Jackson and the Olympians throughout San Diego Comic-Con.