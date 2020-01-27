Watch: Edge Returns to WWE at the Royal Rumble

WWE Hall of Famer Edge made his shocking return to the WWE on Sunday night by entering the Men’s Royal Rumble match as the No. 21 entrant. The 11-time former world champion had to retire from in-ring competition back in 2011 due to a series of serious neck injuries, but he managed to get physical at the 2019 SummerSlam event when he ran into the ring and speared Elias. In the months that followed reports would consistently pop up that the Canadian legend was on his way back to the company, though he repeatedly denied them. After arriving to a huge ovation from the Minute Maid Park crowd in Houston Texas, Edge speared both Dolph Ziggler, Karl Anderson and Drew McIntyre before coming face-to-face with AJ Styles.

A few minutes later fans saw a brief Rated-RKO reunion, as Edge ran into his old tag partner Randy Orton.

Following his initial retirement, Edge expanded his acting career with roles in such shows as Haven, The Flash, Private Eyes. His most notable role was in the ongoing series Vikings, where he’s appeared in 12 episodes of Kjetill Flatnose. When he’s not acting or wrestling, Edge has been raising his two daughters with his wife, fellow WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.

“The Rated-R Superstar” first opened the door for one more match not long after his surprise SummerSlam cameo.

“To be perfectly honest, I think I could do a match tomorrow,” he said in August. “I might be blown up but I’d be okay. It’s just from what I know with the WWE medical staff, they won’t allow. It is what it is, right?”

And yet as recently as this past week he had emphatically said the return wasn’t happening.

“It’s kind of funny to me, honestly,” Edge said on the Live On 4 Legs: The Live Pearl Jam Experience podcast. “All of these rumors happening that I’ve been to Pittsburgh, and I’ve been cleared to wrestle again, and I’ve signed a new contract, and I’ve this. And I have no idea where any of it came from. The last time I was in Pittsburgh I had my wrist fused in 2013. I don’t know. I don’t know… I haven’t been there. I haven’t signed a contract. I think I would know.

“I get this tsunami of comments saying ‘You’re coming back! You signed a contract!’ I really haven’t,” he added.