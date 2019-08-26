Edge Blows Fans Away While Looking Jacked in Latest Selfie

WWE Hall of Famer and 11-time former world champion Edge hasn’t been cleared to wrestle since 2011, but based on his latest photo he could give half of the current roster a run for their money.
Edge (real name Adam Copeland) to Instagram on Sunday posing for a selfie while showing off his jacked new physique. In a lengthy post he explained that recent losses in his family caused him to fall out of his workout routine, and that his role as a father to two daughters drove him to get back in the gym.
Ok, so here goes. Looks like I’m diving headfirst into the ocean of cheesey gym selfies. No toe dipping here. Yikes. However, I decided to do this to best explain this past year, and maybe help give someone some incentive. Last fall we lost my Mom and my father in law John within a two month span. I didn’t fully grasp the emotional fallout until I looked in the mirror one day and I didn’t like what I saw. At all. I’d stopped training. I stopped dieting, to a huge degree. I just stopped…living like me. Living in the present. Stuck in that past. I was obviously in mourning. But I came to the conclusion my Mom and John wouldn’t want this, and I’d look at my girls and realize that if I want to be around for them, I needed to get off my rapidly expanding butt and get to work getting healthy. I reached out to @nutritionsolutions and got my diet dialed in. I can’t say enough about this company, they’re amazing, and this isn’t a paid endorsement. Then I started putting in the sweat equity. Slowly but surely, I started coming out of the funk. Less lethargic. I started feeling vibrant. Vital. Happy. Like me. Which makes me a better dad and partner. A better person period. I used every excuse I could to stay stuck. Injuries and everything else I already outlined. But the only way I got unstuck, was to JUST. GET. MOVING. So if this reaches even one person out there who may feel stuck, just know, you’re not alone and you can change it.
Numerous fans and fellow wrestlers responded to the post.
“EdgO lookN Fkn lean….. Love ya,” Rey Mysterio wrote.
“Animal shape,” Sheamus commented. “Hard work paying off fella.”
“Holy hell dude,” wrote Ali. “You look great. Thanks for the motivation!”
Back at SummerSlam Edge got physical inside a WWE ring for the first time since his sudden retirement when he nailed Elias with a spear. He spoke about the spot on an episode of the E&C Pod of Awesomeness, where he gave fans a little bit of hope at the possibility of a return match.
“To be perfectly honest, I think I could do a match tomorrow,” he said. “I might be blown up but I’d be okay. It’s just from what I know with the WWE medical staff, they won’t allow. It is what it is, right?”