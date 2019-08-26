Edge Blows Fans Away While Looking Jacked in Latest Selfie

WWE Hall of Famer and 11-time former world champion Edge hasn’t been cleared to wrestle since 2011, but based on his latest photo he could give half of the current roster a run for their money.

Edge (real name Adam Copeland) to Instagram on Sunday posing for a selfie while showing off his jacked new physique. In a lengthy post he explained that recent losses in his family caused him to fall out of his workout routine, and that his role as a father to two daughters drove him to get back in the gym.

Numerous fans and fellow wrestlers responded to the post.

“EdgO lookN Fkn lean….. Love ya,” Rey Mysterio wrote.

“Animal shape,” Sheamus commented. “Hard work paying off fella.”

“Holy hell dude,” wrote Ali. “You look great. Thanks for the motivation!”

Back at SummerSlam Edge got physical inside a WWE ring for the first time since his sudden retirement when he nailed Elias with a spear. He spoke about the spot on an episode of the E&C Pod of Awesomeness, where he gave fans a little bit of hope at the possibility of a return match.

“To be perfectly honest, I think I could do a match tomorrow,” he said. “I might be blown up but I’d be okay. It’s just from what I know with the WWE medical staff, they won’t allow. It is what it is, right?”