Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Insight Into Show's First Prophecy (Exclusive)

Percy Jackson and the Olympians has delivered its first prophecy. The latest episode of Disney+'s Greek mythology adventure series sets the titular demigod and his two companions on their cross-country quest to the Underworld to retrieve Zeus's stolen master bolt. Before any quest begins, the leading half-blood must venture to the Big House's attic to hear a prophecy from the Oracle, an ancient spirit that delivers a spoiler-filled riddle on how their imminent mission will turn out. Percy Jackson Episode 3 brought The Lightning Thief's prophecy to live-action life, with Percy's step-father speaking it through the Oracle.

"You shall go west, and face the god who has turned,

You shall find what was stolen, and see it safely returned,

You will be betrayed by one who calls you friend,

And you shall fail to save what matters most, in the end."

Timm Sharp Details Delivering Percy Jackson's First Prophecy

(Photo: Disney+)

If only Smelly Gabe had prophecies for online poker.

Speaking to ComicBook.com at the Percy Jackson and the Olympians world premiere, Gabe Ugliano actor Timm Sharp detailed how the show was able to create the prophecy.

"They did something that I've never had done to me on this show, where they put me in this chamber with all of these cameras to do these 3D renderings of my entire body," Sharp explained. "I had to do all these different facial expressions for that scene so I could come out of the oracle's mouth. Then, on set that day, I was actually there doing it."

The version fans saw was a hologram-style Gabe coming through green smoke out of the Oracle's mouth. The physical rendering was just half the battle, as Sharp also had to decide how the lines would be delivered.

"We did it a few different ways. I said the lines very monotone, like somebody was animating my body. I also did a version where I was very Gabe Ugliano," Sharp said in Gabe's New York accent. "It was fun. They let me have a lot of fun with it and do different options."

This prophecy marked the beginning of Percy, Annabeth and Grover's quest to retrieve Zeus's stolen master bolt. They are currently "[going] west" in an effort to fulfill that first line, but the remaining three remain a mystery.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians debuts new episodes every Tuesday at 9 PM ET on Disney+. Tune into ComicBook Nation presents Riptide Radio – A Percy Jackson Aftershow immediately after for an in-depth discussion and exclusive interview!

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 1 is based off of the first novel in Rick Riordan's critically-acclaimed book series, The Lightning Thief. Starring Walker Scobell (The Adam Project) as the titular demigod, this eight-episode first season embarks Percy on a quest to return Zeus's stolen master bolt, as he is framed as the prime suspect. If he is not successful by the Summer Solstice deadline, the world bears the consequences of Mount Olympus in-fighting. The series also stars Aryan Simhadri (Grover Underwood), Leah Jeffries (Annabeth Chase), Glynn Turman (Chiron), Jason Mantzoukas (Dionysus), Dior Goodjohn (Clarisse La Rue), Charlie Bushnell (Luke), Adam "Edge" Copeland (Ares), Jay Duplass (Hades), Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hermes), Timothy Omundson (Hephaestus), Lance Reddick (Zeus), and Toby Stephens (Poseidon).