Perfect Strangers Reboot Casts Robin Thede and London Hughes in Lead Roles

HBO Max has been at the center of some high-profile reboots and remakes over the first year of its life as a streaming service, and it has seemed like that trend is showing no signs of slowing down. On Monday, it was announced that Perfect Strangers is the latest property to join that list — and now we know who will be its stars. According to a new report, HBO Max has put a Perfect Strangers reboot in development for a half-hour multi-camera series, with Robin Thede and London Hughes lined up to star. The comedy would be written and executive produced by Thede, who created and stars in HBO series A Black Lady Sketch Show.

The Perfect Strangers reboot will follow perfect strangers, Deja (Thede), and Poppy (Hughes), who unexpectedly discover they are half-sisters when they both inherit a one-bedroom apartment above a trap yoga studio in Fort Greene, Brooklyn. Polar opposites, they must learn how to live and work together.

Thede is best known for her work on A Black Lady Sketch Show, which has been renewed for a third season by HBO. Thede — who as an overall deal with Warner Bros. Television, also previously served as the head writer on The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore, and went on to host her own late-night show, The Rundown with Robin Thede.

Hughes has served as a panelist on Netflix's The Afterparty and History of Swear Words, and released a stand-up comedy special last year.

The series will be produced by Warner Bros. Television, with original Perfect Strangers producer Robert L. Boyett on board as well. The original series ran for eight seasons between 1986 and 1993, with Mark Linn-Baker and Bronson Pinchot portraying distant cousins.

HBO Max's future has been a topic of conversation in recent weeks, especially amid the recent news of WarnerMedia's upcoming merger with Discovery.

“This agreement unites two entertainment leaders with complementary content strengths and positions the new company to be one of the leading global direct-to-consumer streaming platforms,” John Stankey said in a statement. “It will support the fantastic growth and international launch of HBO Max with Discovery’s global footprint and create efficiencies which can be re-invested in producing more great content to give consumers what they want. For AT&T shareholders, this is an opportunity to unlock value and be one of the best capitalized broadband companies, focused on investing in 5G and fiber to meet substantial, long-term demand for connectivity. AT&T shareholders will retain their stake in our leading communications company that comes with an attractive dividend. Plus, they will get a stake in the new company, a global media leader that can build one of the top streaming platforms in the world.”

