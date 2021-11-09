Pixar Unveils New Monsters Inc Old-Time Short

Pixar decided to share a look at Monsters Inc. in old-style cartoon style. Disney+ Day is approaching this weekend, and fans are excited to see what the company is coming up with. The streaming service has its own offering based on Monsters Inc., Monsters at Work. This fun little short might call their service home as well in a while. If you can believe it, 20 years have passed since the premiere of the beloved Pixar film. Disney will roll out the red carpet to celebrate. Check out this version of these beloved characters down below:

“It’s scarin’ time! Grab your popcorn and watch Mike and Sulley fill up those scream canisters in this classic silent film style,” Disney wrote.

Grab your popcorn and watch Mike and Sulley fill up those scream canisters in this classic silent film style.🍿🎥 🎞️ #MonstersInc20th pic.twitter.com/pU3MarDu1C — Pixar (@Pixar) November 9, 2021

Bobs Gannaway, the executive producer of Monsters at Work, told Comicbook.com about how Sully and Mike fit into the brand new series.

“It was so tricky getting just to this idea. I know this idea seems so obvious, that we have this character that graduated from Monsters U and then he goes and shows up they changed to laugh power and that seems like an obvious idea, but it took us a long time just to hone in on that,” Gannaway explained. “A time of change is a great time to tell a story. Mike and Sulley are having to deal with being put in charge. If you look at that little shot and when they’re told, Mike’s super excited and Sulley’s face drops. Responsibility and then perks are the two attitudes. That was the fun of playing that where Sully is trying to shoulder this weight of responsibility, while Mike is running around enjoying being in charge, but also now he has to train a bunch of scary monsters on how to be funny.”

“We have a little short called Mike’s comedy class that falls at the end of, not all the episodes, but many of them,” Gannaway continued. “Just a standalone short where he’s trying to teach them how to be funny. Yeah, so it’s fun to arc that. That said the focus of the show from the beginning was on the new characters, the Mift crew, and making sure that the audience, like I said, they get to spend time with their old friends, but you get to meet new friends and hopefully fall in love with a new group because I just don’t want to repeat the movie.”

