Original ‘Monsters, Inc.’ Stars Returning for Pixar’s Disney+ Series

Disney’s upcoming streaming service, Disney+, is going to give Netflix some serious competition in the original programming department, considering how many franchises the House of Mouse has to work with. TV shows tied to Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe have already been confirmed, and now you can add Pixar to the mix. It had been reported that Monsters, Inc. would be getting a series on Disney+ and it turns out that was completely accurate. However, the news gets even bigger. The original cast from the Pixar franchise is reprising their roles.

The Hollywood Reporter revealed on Tuesday that the cast of Monsters, Inc. would be returning for the streaming series, Monsters at Work. This includes franchise stars John Goodman and Billy Crystal, who played Sulley and Mike Wazowski in Monsters, Inc. and Monsters University. The cast for the series also includes returning stars John Ratzenberger, Jennifer Tilly, and Bob Peterson, as well as newcomers Ben Feldman, Kelly Marie Tran, Henry Winkler, Lucas Neff, Alanna Ubach, Stephen Stanton, and Aisha Tyler.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This new spinoff series is set for a 2020 debut, not too long after the proposed 2019 launch date for the Disney+ service. Monsters at Work will take place six months after the original movie, with the plant now harvesting laughter rather than screams. A new mechanic named Tylor Tuskmon (Feldman) who wants to work on the Laugh Floor with Mike and Sulley.

Disney Television Animation is producing the series with Bobs Gannaway (Mickey Mouse Clubhouse) serving as executive producer. Ferrell Barron will also produce while Kat Good and Rob Gibbs are set to direct.

What do you think of this new series? Are you excited for Disney+? Let us know in the comments!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Joker trailer, WWE Wrestlemania 35 and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!