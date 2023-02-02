Poker Face's Lil Rel Howery Revels He Was Up for a Part in Glass Onion

The first four episodes of Poker Face are now streaming on Peacock, marking the second murder mystery project by Rian Johnson to be released in mere months. Of course, Johnson also helmed Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery which just earned an Oscar nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay. Poker Face stars Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale, a woman who has the ability to tell when people are lying. Each episode features new guest stars as Charlie unravels a murder that was seen at the start of the episode, much like the formula of Columbo. Recently, Get Out star Lil Rel Howery spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about playing a villain in the show's third episode, "The Stall," and meeting Johnson.

"Me and Rian have met one time before, when they were casting Glass Onion. We talked about me potentially being a part of that. And that didn't happen. But he didn't forget about me. And when this project came along, he brought me in. I appreciate him. That means somebody kind of saw my potential," Howery shared.

The actor also talked about playing a villain, which isn't a typical role for him...

"It's so funny, I was telling my team, this is one of the projects going into the next few things you're about to see me in this year that are all different. I'm playing around a little bit. This is my dream job. It's something I've wanted to do since I was a little kid because I love TV. I love film. I'm a TV and film nerd. I watched everything growing up on the big screen, on the small screen. So there's been interest where I've been able to pick some really random things where it feels like I'm actually high-fiving 12-year-old me. Poker Face is that. The way it looks. The way it's shot. Being a villain. And there are a few other projects [coming up] where I'm at this cool place where I want to impress little kid me," Howery explained.

Which Celebrities Appear in Poker Face?

Poker Face features big guest stars such as Adrien Brody, Angel Desai, Audrey Corsa, Benjamin Bratt, Brandon Michael Hall, Charles Melton, Chelsea Frei, Cherry Jones, Chloë Sevigny, John Darnielle, Clea DuVall, Colton Ryan, Danielle MacDonald, Dascha Polanco, Ellen Barkin, Hong Chau, Jasmine Aiyana Garvin, Jameela Jamil, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Judith Light, Leslie Silva, Lil Rel Howery, Luis Guzmán, Megan Suri, Niall Cunningham, Nicholas Cirillo, Nick Nolte, Reed Birney, Rhea Perlman, Ron Perlman, Rowan Blanchard, S. Epatha Merkerson, Shane Paul McGhie, Simon Helberg, Stephanie Hsu, Tim Blake Nelson, and Tim Meadows.

The first four episodes of Poker Face are now on Peacock, and the fifth episode drops on February 2nd.