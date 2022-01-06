Polly Pocket Meets a Leprechaun in Season 3 Clip

Netflix is set to release the second half of the animated series Polly Pocket‘s Season 3, Polly Pocket: Magic Locket Adventures, this coming Sunday, January 9th. In the show from WildBrain and Mattel, Polly uses the power of a magic locket to shrink herself and her friends to go on adventures, and the new episodes seem to follow this trend with a twist as an exclusive clip provided to ComicBook.com ahead of the new episodes releasing sees Polly unexpectedly meet a leprechaun, of all things.

As you can see for yourself in the clip, which is embedded above, a leprechaun named Fred stows away in a pile of gold coins. As he explains, he left Ireland in search of his golden future only to discover that the vast majority is simply chocolate underneath all that glittery polish. In typical Polly fashion, she immediately befriends Fred and offers him the use of her home.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Polly is often told she is ‘TOO LITTLE’ to do the things she wants to do,” the official description of the show reads. “But Polly proves what every kid knows…that being little isn’t a limitation, IT’S HER GREATEST STRENGTH. When Polly Pocket inherits a magic locket that allows her to shrink to 4″ tall, she embraces her pocket-sized powers and finds the upside of shrinking is BIG ADVENTURES and making a BIG DIFFERENCE for her & her best friends.”

As noted above, the second half of Polly Pocket‘s Season 3, Polly Pocket: Magic Locket Adventures, is set to drop on Netflix on Sunday, January 9th. The first half of Season 3, subtitled Rainbow Funland Adventures, as well as the first two seasons, are currently available on the streaming service. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Netflix in general right here.

What do you think of the new clip from Polly Pocket: Magic Locket Adventures? Did you happen to watch the previous seasons already? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things animation!