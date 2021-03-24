PowerPuff Girls Star Chloe Bennet Teases Her Blossom Hair

✖

The CW is set to bring its take on a new kind of superhero franchise, as the network recently gave a pilot order to a live-action take on the Powerpuff Girls. Earlier this month, the main cast of the potential series was officially announced, including confirmation that Agents of SHIELD alum Chloe Bennet will be playing Blossom. While we'll probably still have to wait a while for a proper first look at the series, Bennet recently took to Instagram to provide fans with one significant sneak peek — her new hair color, which has been dyed Blossom's iconic shade of red. In the caption, Bennet posted that she's "a female, Asian, red-headed, superhero (again)," and told fans to "go ahead and normalize being anything you want."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chloe Bennet (@chloebennet)

This new Powerpuff Girls project will follow the titular heroes two decades after they were the childhood heroes that we all remember from the animated series. The three sisters are now in their 20s and they don't have the fondest memories of fighting crime as children. It's now up to them to decide whether or not they will reunite to save the world when it needs them the most. Bennet's Blossom — though she was a spunky, conscientious, Little-Miss-Perfect child who holds several advanced degrees — has repressed kiddie-superhero trauma has left her feeling anxious and reclusive, and she aims to become a leader again, this time on her own terms.

Dove Cameron (Liv and Maddie, Descendants) will be playing Bubbles in the pilot, and Yana Perrault (Jagged Little Pill, Hamilton) will be playing Buttercup.

Heather Regnier (Veronica Mars) and Diablo Cody (Juno) are writing the script for the Powerpuff Girls pilot and Maggie Kiley is set to direct. Regnier, Cody, and Kiley will all executive produce alongside Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden.

