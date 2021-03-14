The Live-Action Powerpuff Girls Are Already Bonding

✖

Some exciting news hit the Internet this week when it was announced that the live-action Powerpuff Girls had been cast. The pilot is set to star Chloe Bennet as Blosson, Dove Cameron as Bubbles, and Yana Perrault as Buttercup. Bennet and Cameron have worked together on Agents of SHIELD in the past, and it appears their connection has held. After the news was announced, Cameron posted some photos of the three women together in her Instagram Stories. The posts have since disappeared, but fan account Daily Bennet shared the images and they are warming our hearts.

The images show Bennet, Cameron, and Perrault hanging out, which has us excited to see their chemistry come together onscreen. The show got a pilot order from The CW last month and will be written by Heather Regnier (Veronica Mars) and Diablo Cody (Juno) with Maggie Kiley directing. You can check out the fun photos of the future heroes in the posts below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Bennet (@dailybennet)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Bennet (@dailybennet)

The new Powerpuff Girls series is expected to follow the titular characters 20 years after they were the childhood heroes that we all remember from the animated series. The three sisters are now pushing 30 and do not have the fondest memories of fighting crime as children. It's now up to them to decide whether or not they will reunite to save the world when it needs them the most.

After the news was dropped, all three actors posted about their excitement on socia media. You can view those posts below:

i cannot WAIT for you guys to see this show. the script is unreal, i don’t think i’ve ever laughed out loud so much reading anything . without giving anything away , as a huge fan of the cartoon , this script is my true fantasy . !! stay tuuuuuuneddd pic.twitter.com/J6uC7K8Qqk — Dove Cameron (@DoveCameron) March 9, 2021

I’m so fucking excited for this. pic.twitter.com/bd3ONpleJq — Chloe Bennet (@chloebennet) March 9, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yana Perrault (@yanaperrault)

The original Powerpuff Girls ran for 79 episodes on Cartoon Networks from 1998 to 2005. The show was created by Craig McCracken and became an animated staple for an entire generation. Are you excited for the live-action Powerpuff Girls? Are you happy to see the cast bonding? Tell us in the comments!

Stay tuned for more info on the Powerpuff Girls pilot!