Powerpuff Girls Star Explains Why the Pilot Is Being Reshot

✖

The fall 2021 tv season is beginning to take shape, and it's definitely introduced some surprises along the way. Among them was news that Powerpuff, The CW's live-action take on The Powerpuff Girls, is being "redeveloped", with plans to reshoot the pilot later this year. The circumstances behind all of that have definitely puzzled some fans, especially after the script for the original pilot allegedly leaked days after the news. Dove Cameron, who is set to play Bubbles in the series, recently spoke about the decision in a recent interview with ET, and revealed the real reason why changes are being made.

"I can't speak on it yet because they are still changing. Such a funny thing," Cameron revealed. "They didn't decide to rework the pilot because the script leaked. I just need to say that that wasn't what happened. We had to reshoot it anyway for a couple of reasons."

"I'm actually very excited at the thought of [reshooting the pilot] because I was texting the girls and we're like, 'Oh. Well, now we know what we're doing. What an amazing thing,'" Cameron continued. "You never get to do that as an actor, go back and be like, 'What would I have done differently?'"

This echoes comments made by The CW president Mark Pedowitz, who revealed during a call with reporters last month that the original pilot was "a little too campy."

“The reason you do pilots is because, sometimes things miss, and this was just a miss,” Pedowitz explained at the time. “We believe in the cast completely. We believe in Diablo [Cody] and Heather [Regnier], the writers. We believe in the auspices of Greg Berlanti and Warner [Bros. TV] studios.”

“In this case, the pilot didn’t work,” Pedowitz continued. “But because we see there’s enough elements in there, we wanted to give it another shot. So that’s why we didn’t want to go forward with what we had. Tonally, it might’ve felt a little too campy. It didn’t feel as rooted in reality as it might’ve felt. But again, you learn things when you test things out. And so in this case, we felt, let’s take a step back and go back to the drawing board.”

Based on the original Cartoon Network animated series and characters created by Craig McCracken, Powerpuff will catch up with Blossom (played by Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.‘s Chloe Bennet), Bubbles (Descendants‘ Dove Cameron), and Buttercup (Broadway actress Yana Perrault), who used to be America’s pint-sized superheroes but now are disillusioned twentysomethings who resent having lost their childhood to crime-fighting. Will they agree to reunite now that the world needs them more than ever?

Heather Regnier (Veronica Mars) and Diablo Cody (Juno) are writing the script for the Powerpuff pilot and Maggie Kiley is set to direct. Regnier, Cody, and Kiley will all executive produce alongside Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden. The pilot also starred Donald Faison as Professor Drake Utonium, and Nicholas Podany as Mojo Jojo Jr.

What do you think of The CW redeveloping its Powerpuff pilot? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!