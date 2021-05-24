Powerpuff Pilot Being Redeveloped at The CW

✖

One of The CW's most highly-anticipated pilots, Powerpuff, the live-action reboot of the beloved animated Powerpuff Girls, is being redeveloped at the network. According to The Hollywood Reporter, The CW will shoot a new pilot for the show later this year. Series stars Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron, and Yana Perrault are expected to return in the roles of Bubbles Utonium, Blossom Utonium, and Buttercup Utonium respectively, as is Donald Faison will also star as Professor Drake Utonium. The original pilot also starred Nicholas Podany as Jojo Mondel, and Robyn Lively as Sara Bellum.

Set photos leaked online last month featured Bennet, Cameron, and Perrault in costumes resembling what the characters wore in the animated series, costumes that are part of flashback scenes dealing with the Powerpuff Girls' teen years. The series itself will follow Blossom, Bubbles, and Bubblegum as adults dealing with having spent their youth fighting crime. When the pilot for the series was ordered, it was described as following the girls as "disillusioned twentysomethings who regret spending their youth fighting criminals. The question lingers of whether they can swallow their resentment long enough to come back together and save the world when it needs them most."

You can also check out the recently released descriptions of the now-adult Powerpuff Girls below.

CHLOE BENNET as BLOSSOM UTONIUM: Though she was a spunky, conscientious, Little-Miss-Perfect child who holds several advanced degrees, Blossom’s repressed kiddie-superhero trauma has left her feeling anxious and reclusive, and she aims to become a leader again — this time on her own terms.

DOVE CAMERON as BUBBLES UTONIUM: Bubbles’ sweet-girl disposition won America’s hearts as a child. She still sparkles as an adult, but her charming exterior belies an unexpected toughness and wit. She’s initially more interested in recapturing her fame than saving the world, but she just might surprise us and herself.

YANA PERRAULT as BUTTERCUP UTONIUM: Buttercup was the rebellious badass of The Powerpuff Girls in its heyday. More sensitive than her tough exterior suggests, Buttercup has spent her adulthood trying to shed her Powerpuff Girl identity and live an anonymous life.

Heather Regnier (Veronica Mars) and Diablo Cody (Juno) are writing the script for the Powerpuff pilot and Maggie Kiley is set to direct. Regnier, Cody, and Kiley will all executive produce alongside Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden.

The original Powerpuff Girls aired 79 episodes on Cartoon Networks from 1998 to 2005. The series was created by Craig McCracken and became an animated staple for an entire generation of kids, along with Dexter's Laboratory, Courage the Cowardly Dog, Ed, Edd n Eddy, and Johnny Bravo.

What do you think of the latest update surrounding Powerpuff? Let us know in the comments.