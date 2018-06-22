‘Preacher’ Showrunner on What Fans Can Expect in Season 3

Fans of Preacher have been anxiously awaiting the time when the AMC series takes Jesse, Tulip, and Cassidy to Angelville, and that time is finally upon us. When the third season premieres this weekend, Preacher begins adapting one of its beloved storylines from the entire comic run.

To break down what’s to come in Season 3, which begins with Jesse taking Tulip to Angelville to be resurrected from the dead, ComicBook.com spent some time talking to showrunner Sam Catlin, and he gave us the scoop on what fans can expect going forward.

ComicBook: Season 3 is here, and Preacher is heading to Angelville. What’s that change in scenery been like for you guys?

Catlin: It’s just an amazing location. I like an hour drive outside of New Orleans. It’s a real life, former working slave plantation. So, it’s an impressive place to work. It’s a totally other world from anywhere we’ve been before, swamps and all that stuff. Yeah, it’s been cool.

We’ll also get to meet Gran’Ma and T.C. and Jody this season. Tell us a little about getting to introduce to those characters.

​We always look forward [to these additions]. They’re such great characters from the comic, so we’ve always been excited to bring them onto the screen. Yeah, this is the year we get to do it. They’re three, really f****d up, awful people.

Are we also going to dig more into some of those flashbacks of him growing up with them?

Yeah. That’s part of the fun of the show, too. Is just jumping worlds and jumping into the past and going all over the world. Yeah, absolutely. We’ll learn more about what went wrong for Jesse back in the day and why he left and the relationships he had. So, yeah. For sure.

​Obviously this is a sore spot for Jesse, but Tulip, being someone who doesn’t like to take s*** from anybody, it’s easy to tell she’s not going to be super on-board with all this Angelville stuff. What can we expect from her once she comes back?

​I mean, Tulip … it’s true, she’s not going to take any s***. It’s going to get her in trouble because I think she’s going to underestimate, initially, just how evil and powerful grandma can be. Because I think, at first blush to her, it just looks like a bunch of backwards ass yokels. I think that sort of cockiness is going to get her into trouble. She’s going to have to learn a lesson.

We got a big tease about God’s whereabouts at the end of Season 2. Can we expect more on that front this year?

I think God, sort of all along, God’s become more and more of a character on the show, and not just an idea. We’ll learn more and more about what his great design is and about what his specific plans are for both the world and for Jesse.

That brings us to The Grail. What’s next for them and for Herr Starr’s team this year?

​We learn that Herr Starr has a boss, that there’s someone that even he has to answer to. That, I think in a later episode, Starr says his boss makes him look like a conscientious objector. We’ll learn more about the mechanics of Starr’s job, but also the larger specific plans that the grail has for taking advantage of God’s absence.

The Children of Blood storyline and that adventure for Cassidy. We know that’s coming up. We know Eccarius is going to be another new addition this season.

​We’re really excited to have Cassidy out on his own again and getting into trouble with these, supposedly fake vampires. But, yeah, that’s another one. Eccarius has always been another character that we were really excited to get to. In Season 3 we finally get to him.

The Preacher Season 3 premiere is set to air on Sunday, June 24 at 9pm ET on AMC.