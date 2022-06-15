Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Announces HBO Max Premiere Date With Teaser Trailer

HBO Max has released the first teaser trailer for Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, which also reveals when the continuation of the Pretty Little Liars universe will debut on the streaming service. The new Max Original series introduces a new cast of Little Liars, who find themselves embroiled in a conspiracy when a masked killer sets out to punish the Little Liars and their mothers for their sins. The 10-episode season officially kicks off on Thursday, July 28th, with three episodes. The next week two weeks will see two episodes released on August 4th and August 11th, with the final three episodes saved for August 18th.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin comes from executive producer and writer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (Riverdale, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) and co-executive producer and writer Lindsay Calhoon Bring (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina). The main cast of the Pretty Little Liars reboot includes Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, Zaria, Malia Pyles, and Maia Reficco as our formidable Liars, who will be joined by Mallory Bechtel, Sharon Leal, Elena Goode, Lea Salonga, Eric Johnson, and Alex Aiono.

The logline for the series reads: "Twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart. Now, in present day, a disparate group of teen girls — a brand-new set of Little Liars — find themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant and made to pay for the secret sin committed by their parents two decades ago...as well as their own. In the dark, coming-of-age, horror-tinged drama PRETTY LITTLE LIARS: ORIGINAL SIN, we find ourselves miles away from Rosewood, but within the existing Pretty Little Liars universe — in a brand-new town, with a new generation of Little Liars."

"We're such huge fans of what I. Marlene King and her iconic cast created, we knew that we had to treat the original series as #CANON and do something different," Aguirre-Sacasa and Calhoon Bring said in a statement when the series was first announced. "So we're leaning into the suspense and horror in this reboot, which hopefully will honor what the fans loved about the hit series, while weaving in new, unexpected elements."

"Roberto and Lindsay are expanding the Pretty Little Liars universe with more murder, mysteries, and scandal, and we can't wait," added Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max.

Are you excited for the debut of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin? Let us know your thoughts in the comments! The series premieres Thursday, July 28th on HBO Max.